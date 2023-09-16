Yakima Valley soccer bounced back from Wednesday's loss in a big way Saturday at Wenatchee.
The Yaks rolled to a 6-0 win for their second shutout of the season. Brynn Rees scored twice and Delaney Sullivan contributed a goal plus two assists for YVC.
Several local players influenced the game as East Valley grad Jada Mendoza tallied a goal, assisted by Eisenhower's Kennedy Leach, and Davis grad Arlene Mendez added two assists. The Yaks (2-1 NWAC East, 3-2 overall) will return home to host Blue Mountain Wednesday afternoon.
YVC goals: 1, YVC, Brynn Rees (Arlene Mendez); 2, YVC, Jada Mendoza (Kennedy Leach); 3, YVC, Alexia Lucero (Mendez); 4, YVC, Rees (Delaney Sullivan); 5, YVC, Naya Alexander (Sullivan); 6, YVC, Sullivan (Kahina Ait Allaoua).
VOLLEYBALL
Central Washington win streak ends
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington probably won't be making it into the Division II top 10 just yet.
The No. 13 Wildcats finally suffered a setback Saturday, losing 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 to Simon Fraser at CWU's Student Union and Recreation Center. That snapped a seven-match win streak that included four wins over top 20 teams.
Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya followed up a triple-double in Thursday's win over Western Washington by recording 22 assists, six kills, 4.5 blocks and 11 digs. But Central's offense struggled, posting a season-low .100 hitting percentage.
Central (1-1 GNAC, 7-3 overall) will begin its GNAC road slate next Thursday at Montana State Billings.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 22 assts, 6 kills, 4.5 blks, 11 digs; Scottie Ellsworth 11 kills, 4 digs; Hannah Stires 16 blks, 4 assts; Shaunessy Fisk 6 digs, 2 assts; Emma Daoud-Hebert 4.5 blks, 6 kills; Ashley Kaufman 3 kills, 11 digs, 3 assts; Kylie Thorne 7 kills, 9 digs.
YVC closes with win in Bellevue
BELLEVUE — Yakima Valley recovered from three consecutive losses to sweep Chemeketa 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 in its final match at an NWAC Crossover event in Bellevue.
The Yaks lost to host Bellevue 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 in Friday's opener and then fell to Highline 25-17, 25-18, 25-7 a few hours later. In its first match Saturday, YVC couldn't quite complete its rally in a 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 12-25, 15-13 loss to Southwestern Oregon.
McKenna Steiner and Kaylee Wheeler both contributed 33 kills across the four matches, along with 34 digs for Steiner. Jessica Mariscal added 109 assists for YVC (8-8), which will return to league play at Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Correa wins second straight race
TACOMA — Central Washington's Johan Correa raced to his second straight win, posting an 8K time of 24:23.7 at Saturday's PLU Invitational.
The senior picked up his first win a week ago at the Puget Sound Invitational, when he pulled away late and finished the 5K course in 15:00. He held off Simon Fraser's Sebastian Brinkman to win by four seconds on Saturday.
As a team, the Wildcat men and women both finished sixth.
MEN 8K
CWU highlights: 1, Johan Correa 24:23.7; 27, Christiensen Steiner 26:23.5; 38, Colin Hitchcock 26:53.8; 59, Tiernan Hagerty 27:46.7.
WOMEN 6K
CWU highlights: 29, Lauren Thompson 24:15.2; 39, Madison Thompson 24:58.8; 40, Camryn Holterhoff 25:01.0.
