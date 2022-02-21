Yakima Valley held off a late rally to beat visiting Blue Mountain 93-80 Monday night at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks led by as much as 14 before that margin was cut to one with 4:16 left, but they ended the game on a 14-2 run. Quentin Raynor scored five of his 17 points during that key stretch and West Valley grad Conner Turner posted another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four assists and two blocks.
Bright Kari added 18 points for Yakima Valley, which sits just a half game out of the final playoff spot from the NWAC East with three games to play. The Yaks will host second-place North Idaho on Saturday before a home game against first-place Wenatchee Valley next Wednesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Jacob Holling 23, Chad Napoleon 16, Kash Lang 12, Byron Patt 10, Thompson 7, Glenn 6, Traudt 4, Wright 2, Lyford 0, Patterson 0. Totals 30-67 10-25 80.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner 19, Bright Kari 18, Quentin Raynor 17, Funk 6, Delgado 6, Erin Chamble 10, C. Murphy 8, Braun 5, Ilumoka 4, Tinley 4, M. Murphy 0.
Halftime: 43-32 YVC.
3-point goals: BMCC 10-25 (Holling 6-11, Lang 2-6, Thompson 1-1, Patt 1-2), YVC 6-21 (Raynor 5-10, Braun 1-3). Rebounds: BMCC 32 (Thompson 12), YVC 44 (Turner 11, C. Murphy 8). Assists: BMCC 17 (Holling 4), YVC 17 (Delgado 4, Turner 4). Turnovers: BMCC 13, YVC 7. Steals: BMCC 1, YVC 6. Fouls: BMCC 20, YVC 11. Fouled out—None.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Wildcats fall to Anchorage
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington couldn't hold off a comeback from Alaska Anchorage in an 89-81 home loss Monday night.
The Wildcats led by 15 in the second half before the Seawolves stormed back and then ended the game on a 10-2 run. Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm scored 20 points and Zillah's Samantha Bomwan scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Central, which will host Montana State Billings on Thursday.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Tennae Voliva 17, Lauren Johnson 14, Jahnna Hajdukovich 11, Evans 7, Pinckney 6, Kimani Fernandez 10, Langi 8, Bey 5, Jackson 5, Marfil 4, Ingram 2. Totals 35-64 10-11 89.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 24, Kassidy Malcolm 20, Kizzah Maltezo 17, Huerta 5, Maeda 3, Troy 9, Heitschmidt 3. Totals 30-59 10-14 81.
Alaska Anchorage 17 17 28 27 — 89
Central Washington 15 30 19 17 — 81
3-point goals: AAU 9-18 (Hajdukovich 3-5, Johnson 2-4, Pinckney 1-, Bey 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Evans 1-2), CWU 11-29 (Maltezo 5-12, Troy 3-5, Heitschmidt 1-1, Huerta 1-2, Maeda 1-3). Rebounds: AAU 35 (Voliva 10), CWU 25 (Bowman 14). Assists: AAU 22 (Pinckney 5), CWU 21 (Huerta 6). Turnovers: AAU 16, CWU 15. Steals: AAU 12, CWU 8 (Bowman 4). Fouls: AAU 16, CWU 10. Fouled out—None.
Yaks lose in 2OT
Yakima Valley went to two overtimes before eventually falling to visiting Blue Mountain 101-99 Tuesday night in a game featuring 87 free throws and eight players who fouled out.
Eisenhower grad Haley Wammock and Zillah grad Iliana Ramos both scored 25 points for the Yaks, with Wammock adding 15 rebounds. Ramos hit two free throws with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game and Blue Mountain's Jaden Chavez hit a 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer to send it to a second extra period.
The Yaks will host North Idaho on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Jaden Chavez 22, Jaelyn Brainard 20, Sydney Younger 19, Tonkin McKeeley 12, Ellie Acord 12, Lokotui 8, Kohr 6, Blood 2, Orton 0, Benson 0. Totals 33-74 28-45 101.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Haley Wammock 25, Macy Luhr 11, Overby 8, Campbell 5, Standley 5, Iliana Ramos 25, Carla Cardenas 15, Klebaum 5, Carpenter 0. Totals 31-81 31-42 99.
3-point goals: BMCC 7-24 (Chavez 3-7, Kohr 2-5, Tonkin 1-3, Brainard 1-5), YVC 6-22 (Ramos 3-12, Cardenas 2-4, Campbell 1-3). Rebounds: BMCC 42 (McKeeley 9, Acord 9), YVC 41 (Wammock 15, Cardenas 7). Assists: BMCC 18 (Younger 7), YVC 11 (Wammock 4). Turnovers: BMCC 29, YVC 31. Steals: BMCC 5 (Younger 3), YVC 5. Fouls: BMCC 32, YVC 32. Fouled out—Overby, Wammock, Cardenas, Klebaum, Tonkin, Brainard, Kohr, Lokotui.
