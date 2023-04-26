ONTARIO, Ore. — Yakima Valley put up runs in bunches to complete a doubleheader sweep at Treasure Valley Wednesday night.
The Yaks (9-9, 15-25) scored all their runs in the first three innings of an 8-3 win before closing out a 12-8 win with 10 runs in the last four innings, including four in the top of the ninth to take an eight-run lead. Caleb Gray doubled in the first game, then hit a solo home run in the second.
Catcher Cam Ferreri tripled and crossed home plate three times in the doubleheader finale for YVC, which improved to three games ahead of fifth place for the NWAC East’s final playoff spot with 10 games remaining. YVC’s scheduled to host Treasure Valley for a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Caleb Gray 2-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Kyle Williamson 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Gray 2-5, HR, 3 RBI; Kevin Corder 1-2, 2b, run; Cam Ferreri 1-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Brennan Carbonell 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
Central tops Lewis-Clark StateELLENSBURG — Central Washington closed out its home slate with a 7-5 over Lewis-Clark State Wednesday afternoon.
The Wildcats fell behind 2-0 early before back-to-back hits by Travis Helm and Ben Leid put them ahead in the third inning. Those two contributed back-to-back doubles an inning later to extend CWU’s lead to 6-4.
Relievers Nolan Murphy, Colton Anardi and Aaron Robertson combined to shut out the Warriors over the last four innings to snap their five-game winning streak. Central’s reeled off five straight wins of its own heading into its final four-game series of the season at Montana State Billings, starting at noon Thursday.
CWU highlights: Kevin Varner Jr. 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Travis Helm 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ben Leid 3-5, 2b, 2 RBI; Jake Felton 1-4, 2b; Trevor Tripoli 2 2b, 2 runs.
