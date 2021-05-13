Yakima Valley pitchers combined to give up just three hits in 16 innings and the offense kept rolling for a sweep of Blue Mountain Thursday at Parker Faller Field.
Game 1 starter Tyler Frieders struck out seven in six one-hit innings and the offense gave him plenty of run support in a 10-0 win, powered by three hits from Owen Bischoff and Ryne Hays. Connor Coballes doubled and tripled to help YVC close out the day with a 7-4 win despite three errors.
The Yaks (17-7) will try to extend their eight-game winning streak and complete another sweep in a doubleheader at Blue Mountain on Sunday.
Game 1
Blue Mountain=000=000=0=—0=1=1
Yakima Valley=205=012=x=—=10=13=3
Rynearson, Theriot (6) and Mulholland. Frieders, Burns (7) and Hays.
YVC highlights: Tyler Frieders 6 IP, 7 SO; Chandler Holaday 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Ryne Hays 3-4, 3 RBI; Owen Bischoff 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Donald Saltiban 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, sb; Hank Dunn 1-4, 2b; Spencer Marenco 1-4, 2b, run.
Game 2
Blue Mountain=100=001=002=—=4=2=1
Yakima Valley=111=112=00x=—=7=14=3
Aldrich, Zamora (6), Allen (8) and Bickford. Tomas, Blanchard (7), Barkman (8), Swartman (9) and Antony.
YVC highlights: Henry Lenaburg 2-3, 2b, sb; Paul Antony 2-4, 2b, run; Danny Burns 1-4, 2b, run; Connor Coballes 2-5, 2b, 3b, run, RBI.
Central's offensive outburst earns split with St. Martin's
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's bats started hot in a 17-5 opener before a 12-4 loss snapped the Wildcats' three-game win streak Thursday against St. Martin's.
Austin Ohland homered and doubled to drive in four RBI for the Wildcats as they jumped out to a 9-2 lead after two innings in the opener. Michael Peter contributed four of the 17 hits in Game 1 for CWU, which fell behind early and couldn't recover despite a 3-for-3 day at the plate for Jake Engel in Game 2.
Central (14-12) will finish out the regular season with another doubleheader against Saint Martin's on Friday. Next Thursday, the Wildcats will join Western Oregon and host Northwest Nazarene for a two-day conference tournament.
Game 1
SMU=200=120=000=—=5=8=4
CWU=361=200=14x=—=17=17=2
Alumbaugh, McCormick (5) and Steward. Larsen, Lemming (6), Alves (8), Frey (9) and Ohland.
CWU highlights: Mitch Lesmeister 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Austin Ohland 2-4, 2b, HR, 4 RBI; Tyler McClain 2-6, 2b, run, 2 RBI, sb; Michael Peter 4-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Trevor Tripoli 2-5, 3 runs; Adam Fahsel 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
Game 2
SMU=500=102=4=—=12=15=0
CWU=000=013=0=—=4=7=4
Hatton, Gunther and Steward. Weese, Touhey (4), Asinas (7), Goudzwaard (7) and Engel.
CWU highlights: Jason Hill 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Jake Engel 3-3, run, RBI.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
YVC plays North Idaho to scoreless draw
COEUR D'ALENE — Yakima Valley picked up its second straight draw a day later than expected at North Idaho.
After mechanical issues kept the Yaks from reaching Coeur d'Alene on Wednesday, they settled for a 0-0 draw after forcing eight saves from former Ellensburg goalkeeper Cynthia Johnson. YVC goalkeeper Sophie Pixton made six saves to pick up her third shutout of the season.
Yakima Valley will play its first home game in three weeks against Treasure Valley on Saturday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Sophia Pixton (YVC) 10, Cynthia Johnson (NIC) 11.
---
SOFTBALL
Yaks swept by North Idaho
Yakima Valley's bats couldn't keep up with North Idaho as the Yaks fell 12-6 and 10-2 at home on Thursday.
They left plenty of runners on base while posting 22 hits, including three doubles and a pair of singles by Alexis Lokeni. Parker McAtee added a double in each game for the Yaks (7-13), who will travel to North Idaho for a doubleheader on Sunday.
Game 1
North Idaho=340=121=1=—=12=17=2
Yakima Valley=303=000=0=—=6=14=6
Rayley-Jones, Curry (6) and Shimatsu. Wood and Lokeni.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 1-3; Andi Uemura 2-4, run; Alexis Lokeni 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs; Karly Hanosky 1-3, RBI; Madison Koler 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Tiauna Walker 3-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Parker McAtee 1-4, 2b; Ivy Barnes 1-2, 2 bb; Emma Jay 1-2.
Game 2
North Idaho=223=21=—=10=13=1
Yakima Valley=000=02=—=2=8=1
Curry and Shimatsu. Isayev and Hanoski.
YVC highlights: Base 1-2, run; Alyssa Oswald 2-3, run; Lokeni 2-3, 2b; Koler 1-3; Walker RBI; McAtee 2-3, 2b, RBI.