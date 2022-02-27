Yakima Valley baseball split a doubleheader with Clark College of Vancouver for the second straight day on Sunday afternoon at Parker Faller Field.
The Yaks opened with an 8-1 win thanks to seven shutout innings from Coby Richards and a four-hit day for Owen Bischoff. Clark evened the series with an 8-2 win over YVC, which will travel to Everett for a four-game series next weekend.
Game 1: Yakima Valley 8, Clark 1. Highlights: Owen Bischoff 4-4, 3b, run, RBI; Joe Taylor 2-3, run; Coby Richards 7 IP, 0 R, 7 K.
Game 2: Clark 8, Yakima Valley 2. Highlights: Dane Fraser 2-4, run.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CWU SEEDS ANNOUNCED: The Central Washington men’s and women’s basketball teams learned their seeds for next week’s GNAC tournament in Lacey and Seattle.
The Wildcat women earned the No. 3 seed and a quarterfinal matchup against Simon Fraser in Seattle at noon Thursday. The men will be the No. 5 seed with a Thursday quarterfinal against No. 4 Montana State Billings.
Due to COVID cancellations, the conference created a formula for seeding based on strength of schedule, as well as wins and losses. The Central women played every game on their schedule, while the men were unable to reschedule cancellations against No. 3 seed Alaska Anchorage and No. 9 Western Oregon.
Both teams should be in contention for an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II national tournament. The latest regional polls ranked the Wildcat women second and the men sixth in the West Region.
