PASCO — Pitching carried Yakima Valley to a pair of 2-1 wins at Columbia Basin Thursday afternoon.
Tyler Frieders struck out nine in the first eight innings and Daniel Blanchard closed out the doubleheader sweep with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 shutout innings. Ryne Hays doubled and drove in both runs in Game 2 to help the Yaks (21-7) extend their winning streak to 12 games.
YVC will host Columbia Basin for a doubleheader on Sunday.
Game 1
YVC 001 000 001 — 2 2 0
CBC 000 001 000 — 1 5 3
Frieders, Swartman (9) and Hays; Robertson, Grade (9) and Garner.
YVC highlights: Tyler Frieders 8 IP, 5 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K; Henry Lenaburg RBI.
Game 2
YVC 001 010 000 — 2 6 0
CBC 010 000 00 — 1 5 2
Tomas, Blanchard (5) and Hays. Wessels and Tutton.
YVC highlights: Ryne Hays 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Danny Burns 1-4, 2b, 2 runs.
CWU falls to NNU
NAMPA, Idaho — Austin Ohland hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to get Central Washington within a run but Northwest Nazarene pulled away for an 8-2 victory in the first game of the GNAC Championship series on Thursday.
The series resumes Friday with the second game at 11 a.m. If the Wildcats (16-13) force a third game it would start at 2:30 p.m.
CWU 000 110 000 — 2 5 3
NNU 020 103 02x — 8 11 2
Larsen, Weese (6), Marstiller (7) and Ohland; Ethridge, McFadden (8) and Johnson.
CWU highlights: Austin Ohland 1-3, solo HR; Michael Copeland 1-2, RBI; Zach Berryman 1-4, 2b; Mitch Lesmeister 1-4, 2b; Tyler McClain 1-4, 2b.
SOFTBALL
CBC sweeps Yaks
PASCO — Cassidy Base was 3-for-6 for the day with a triple, stolen base, run scored and four RBI as Yakima Valley dropped an NWAC East doubleheader, 12-8 and 24-5, to Columbia Basin on Thursday.
Madison Koler also had three hits and had two runs and two RBI for the Yaks (7-17), who host the Hawks for a season-ending twin bill at noon Sunday.
Game 1
YVC 032 210 0 — 8 7 1
CBC 320 241 x — 12 19 0
Wood and Hanosky; Brown and Comac.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-4, run, RBI, sb; Andi Uemura 2 RBI; Alexis Lokeni RBI; Madison Koler 1-2, 2 runs, 2b, 2 BB; Tiauna Walker 1-4, run, 2 RBI, HR; Parker McAtee 1-3, run; Ivy Barnes RBI, run; Emma Jay 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.
Game 2
YVC 030 20 — 5 9 4
CBC 5(11)0 8x — 24 24 1
Isayev, Oswald (2) and Lokeni; Madden and Stohel.
YVC highlights: Base 1-2, 3b, 3 RBI; Lokeni 1-2, run; Karly Hanosky 1-3, run, 2b; Koler 2-2, 2 RBI; Walker 1-3; McAtee 1-2; Tayah Townsend run; Jasmine Almueti -3, run.