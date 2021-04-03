ELLENSBURG — Samantha Stanfield threw a one-hitter for Central Washington to close out the series and earn another doubleheader split with Saint Martin’s on Saturday.
Selah’s Maddy Zerr finished the day 4 for 5, including a double and a seventh-inning home run in the Wildcats’ 6-5 Game 1 loss. The offense started early in Game 2 as Myiah Seaton homered and drove in four runs to carry Central to an 8-0 win.
CWU hosts Humboldt State in a five-game series next weekend.
Game 1
SMU 011 400 0 — 6 8 3
CWU 000 003 2 — 5 8 2
Runyon and Lucas; Womack, Strasser (4) and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Maddy Zerr 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 RBI; Lexie Strasser 1-1, 3b.
Game 2
SMU 000 00 — 0 1 0
CWU 323 0x — 8 7 0
Owen, Carlos (1) and Lucas; Stanfield and Seaton.
CWU highlights: Stanfield 5 IP, 1H; Harlee Carpenter 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Zerr 1-1, run; Sydney Brown 1-2, 3 RBI; Myiah Seaton 2-3, HR, run, 4 RBI; Allie Thiesse 1-2, 2 runs.
CWU rebounds for splitELLENSBURG — Justin Hampson’s RBI double in the fifth turned out to be the difference as Central Washington hung on for a 10-9 win to take the series against Montana State Billings on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, a 12-run ninth sent the Wildcats to a 17-5 loss as former Selah pitcher Cort Dietrich picked up his first win of the season. Central bounced back quickly with eight runs in the first two innings of Game 2.
CWU will play four games at Saint Martin’s next weekend.
Game 1
MSUB 020 300 00(12) — 17 16 1
CWU 005 000 000 — 5 6 3
Barkley, Tritch (3), Dietrich (5), Abrath (9) and Schleusner. Kearsey, Marstiller (5), Asinas (9), Goudzwaard (9), Alves (9), Wooden (9) and Ohland.
CWU highlights: Jake Tilley 2-3, 2b, RBI.
Game 2
MSUB 210 220 2 — 9 10 3
CWU 531 010 x — 10 11 3
Siblerud, Powell (2), Pippin (3), Elliott (5) and Lutz. Rasmussen, Touhey (5) and Engel.
CWU highlights: Justin Hampson 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Tyler McClain 3-4, run, RBI; Tilley 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Michael Copeland 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Jake Engel 1-4, 2b, run.
VOLLEYBALL
Wildcats lose two
SEATTLE — Central Washington produced some highlights but couldn’t do enough to avoid a pair of losses in their first competition since reaching an NCAA Regional in 2019.
The Wildcats opened up an early lead before falling21-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 and then took the second match five sets in a 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-6 loss. Former West Valley setter led Central with 31 assists for the day and Hannah Stires came up with 40 digs, including 30 in the second match, which was SPU’s ninth of the 2021 season.
CWU hosts Western Oregon on Friday.
Match 1 CWU highlights: Sydney Remsberg 13 assists, 8 digs; Kennedy Kibby 14 assists, 9 digs; Shaunessy Fisk 10 digs; MacKenzy Borek 7 kills; Analia Vasquez 8 kills; Hannah Stires 7 assists, 10 digs; Marianna Payne 9 kills, 6 digs; Laynie Erickson ace, 8 digs.
Match 2 CWU highlights: Rachel Lambrecht 20 assists, 9 digs; Remsberg 18 assists, 12 digs, 4 aces; Kayla Skipworth 8 digs, 2 aces; Vasquez 14 kills, 8 digs; Stires 10 assists, 30 digs; Carly Gibbon 6 kills; Kylie Thorne 9 kills, 5 digs; Payne 5 kills; Erickson 7 kills, 9 digs.