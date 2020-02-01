ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's recent surge continued in convincing fashion with an 82-60 win over rival Western Washington Saturday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
Xavier Smith led the way with a season-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Central picked up its third win in the last five games after a 2-5 start to GNAC play, avenging an 11-point loss at Western Washington and moving into a tie for seventh with eight games to go.
A 19-2 run midway through the first half put Central in control and it held Western to just 41.5% shooting, including 18% from 3-point range. The Wildcats hit 59% of their shots in a 45-point second half and finished the night with just 11 turnovers.
Jeryn Lucas came off the bench to reach double figures for the second straight game with 12 points for CWU, which will go for a season sweep against Northwest Nazarene in Ellensburg on Tuesday.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Trevor Jasinsky 13, Jalen Green 12, Logan Schilder 10, Minnis 4, Anderson 0, Cameron Retherford 11, Secrest 7, Knox 2, Lovelady 1. Totals 22-53 13-16 60.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 25, Marqus Gilson 10, Baker 5, Bolton 5, Stafford 3, Jeryn Lucas 12, Pollard 8, Poquette 7, Boykin 7. Totals 29-60 10-23 82.
Halftime: 37-24 CWU.
CWU highlights: Kevin Baker 7 rebs, 3 assts; Smith 3 stls, 3 rebs.
---
WALLA WALLA MEN 90, YAKIMA VALLEY 76: At Walla Walla, Kieon Gill scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and five assists and teammate Chris Murphy hit 10 of 14 shots and netted 21 points for the Yaks.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Strom 9, Sanchez 7, Kieon Gill 22, Chris Murphy 21, Kennedy 2, Gales 5, Fulton 8, Guillory 2. Totals 27-61 18-25 76.
WALLA WALLA — Faust Ystueta 14, Jake Poulton 21, Garrett Streufert 13, Modrow 2, Jander Cline 28, Wagar 9, Gallegos 1, Kern 2. Totals 34-60 11-16 90.
Halftime: Walla Walla 57-33.
YVC highlights: Gill 7 rebs, 5 assts; Isiah Strom 7 assts.
WOMEN
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 71, MONTANA STATE BILLINGS 60: Zillah grad Samantha Bowman connected on 9 of 12 shots to score 22 points and Ellensburg's Kassidy Malcolm turned in a big double-double to lead Central Washington's women.
Malcolm contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds while Bowman added three steals and two blocks for the Wildcats, who opened a gap with a 19-11 surge in the third quarter. CWU moved to 7-5 in conference and 12-8 overall and will host Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday.
MS BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley 18, Hannah Collins 15, Jeanann Lemelin 10, Cunningham 6, Montague 6, Zahn 5, St. John 2. Totals 26-59 3-4 62.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 15, Kaelie Flores 11, Alexis Pana 10, Maeda 6, Shaw 4, Samantha Bowman 22, Richardson 3, Phiakhamngon 0. Totals 23-53 18-22 71.
MS Billings=12=15=11=24=—=62
Central Wash.=13=17=19=22=—=71
CWU highlights: Malcolm 13 rebs; Richardson 6 rebs; Pana 6 assts; Bowman 3 stls, 2 blks.
---
NWAC EAST
WALLA WALLA WOMEN 91, YAKIMA VALLEY 76: At Walla Walla, the Yaks couldn't slow down the hot shooting for No. 2 Walla Walla and slipped to 7-3 in the East.
The Yaks trailed by 10 after one quarter and fought back to get within one before fading after halftime, despite Toppenish grad Jenni Johnson scoring 12 of her 23 points in the third quarter.
Former Sunnyside Christian guard Sailor Liefke scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting and White Swan grad Jessica Cheney added 19 points while making 8-of-11 shots.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Nicole Rasmussen 14, Aleck 9, T. Mills 8, Hart 7, Willett 1, Jenni Johnson 23, Callie Delp 11, Skyles 3, N. Mills 0, Collins 0, Lopez 0, Sinclair 0. Totals 26-60 18-24 76.
WALLA WALLA — Sailor Liefke 23, Holly Golenor 20, Jessica Cheney 19, Craner 8, Cortes 6, DeeAnn White 10, Patchen 3, Keefe 2, McGreevy 0, Cristobal 0, Skinner 0, Jensen 0. Totals 38-68 10-15 91.
Yakima Valley=16=25=20=15=—=76
Walla Walla=26=20=24=21=—=91
---
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CWU drops two
TURLOCK, Calif. — Cameron McGrath had three hits and drove in three runs in the second game of Central Washington's doubleheader against Stanislaus State on Saturday.
The Warriors won 7-3, 11-4 over Central (0-3), which moves to San Francisco to play Academy of Art on Friday.
Game 1
Central Wash.=000=020=010=—=3=9=6
Stanislaus St.=010=033=00x=—=7=6=1
Larsen, Asinas (5), Lemming (7) and Hickey; Meyer, Garcia (6), Ramirez (9) and Bolton.
CWU highlights: Justin Hampson 3-5, 2 RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 3-5, SB.
Game 2
Central Wash.=001=200=010=—-=4=7=3
Stanislaus St.=020=042=03x=—=11=9=1
French, Foust (4), Marstiller (6), Frey (7), Touhey (8) and Ohland; Carr, Ramirez (5), Pisciotta (5), Pappas (7) and Bolton.
CWU highlights: Cameron McGrath 3-3, 3 RBI; Austin Ohland 2-5, 3b, run; Trevor Tripoli 1-4, run, 2b.
---
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Central splits at Stinger
LAS VEGAS — Samantha Stanfield pitched five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and Alycia Bannan clubbed a two-run homer as Central Washington defeated Regis 2-1 on Saturday at the Desert Stinger Invitational.
The Wildcats started the day with a 5-4 win over Cal State San Bernardino as Julia Reuble swatted a two-run homer. CWU (3-1) plays one more game on Sunday in the tournament.
Game 1
San Bernardino=102=100=0=—=4=9=1
Central Wash.=200=012=x=—=5=7=1
O'Cull, De'Tinne (7) and Garza; Strasser. Stanfield (4) and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Katie Cunningham 1-2, 2 RBI; Julia Reuble 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Sydney Brown 2-3.
Game 2
Central Wash.=200=000=0=—=2=4=1
Regis=000=001=0=—=1=3=0
Stanfield, Womack (6), Williams (7) and Moyle; Rodeheave and Beard.
CWU highlights: Samantha Stanfield 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 6 K; Alycia Bannan 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 1-2, 2b, run; Gracee Dwyer 2b.