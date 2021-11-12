SEASIDE, Calif. — Central Washington men’s basketball appeared to handle the travel just fine in its first game outside the state since February 2020.
The Wildcats’ veterans led the way in a 74-63 win at Cal State Monterey Bay, the first of nine straight games away from home to start the season. Coach Brandon Rinta said Central brought the defensive intensity it needed to beat CSUMB for the fifth time in the last six years.
“For an early game, traveling down here, playing a tam on their homecourt, I thought the guys had great energy today,” Rinta said.
Senior point guard David Thompson scored six of the Wildcats’ first nine points and finished with a game-high 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting, as well as 7-of-10 from the free throw line. Another senior guard, Xavier Smith added 13 for Central and senior Marqus Gilson poured in 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
Rinta said the senior forward teamed up with freshman Mitch Brizee for an impressive defensive performance against CCSUSMB’s all-league forward, Andrew Ferguson. The Wildcats also closed out quickly on the Otters’ 3-point shooters, holding them to 2-of-21 from beyond the arc.
“That was the focus,” Rinta said. “They are an elite 3-point shooting team and for us to hold them to two makes on the game, that was the difference right there.”
Central went on a 10-1 run in the first half to open up a comfortable lead, which it extended to 34-22 by halftime. When CCSUSMB cut the deficit to four with an 11-0 run, the Wildcats responded by scoring seven straight points to go ahead 60-49 with 7:45 remaining.
The CCAA/GNAC crossover event continues Saturday, with Central Washington set to take on Cal State San Bernardino. Rinta said he expects CSSBU to be an NCAA tournament team, so Saturday’s game should be a good indication of how good the Wildcats really are.
Central Washington — David Thompson 18, Xavier Smith 13, Marqus Gilson 17, Poquette 7, Gennett 3, Stafford 5, Brizee 5, Pollard 4, Knight 2, Banks 0. 29-62, 12-18, 74.
CCSUSMB — Levi Frankland 12. May 5, Johnson 4, A. Ferguson 2, Kramer 2, Jared Williams 14, Jailen Nelson 11, Archie 9, Stapes 2, D. Ferguson 2. 9-10 83.
Halftime: 34-22 CWU. 3-point goals: CWU 4-14 (Gennett 1-1, Smith 1-2, Thompson 1-3, Stafford 1-4), CCSUSMB 2-21 (May 1-8, Archie 1-6). Rebounds: CWU 36 (Stafford 8), CCSUSMB 43 (Williams 8). Turnovers: CWU 12, CCSUSMB 13. Steals: CWU 5, CCSUSMB 4. Fouls: CWU 12, CCSUSMB 18. Fouled out —None.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bowman shines in CWU win
TURLOCK, Calif. — Central Washington held off a late rally for a 67-66 win over Stanislaus in its season opener Friday night.
Former Zillah standout Samantha Bowman had a double-double by halftime and finished with game-highs of 23 points and a career-high 22 rebounds. The last one came in the closing seconds, when she grabbed the defensive board on a missed jump shot that would have won the game.
Ellensburg graduate Kassidy Malcolm just missed a double-double with 15 points and her 3-pointer capped off an early 12-1 run. The Wildcats fell behind briefly in the second and third quarters but never trailed in the fourth as Stanislaus tried to rally.
Central won the rebounding battle 53-31 and overcame 23 turnovers. Kyanna Davis scored 23 points to lead Stanislaus.
The Wildcats will return to Ed & Bertha Fitzpatrick Arena to face Cal State East Bay on Saturday. They've won four straight games against Stanislaus since the 2016-17 season.
Central Washington — Samantha Bowman 23, Kassidy Malcolm 15, Kizzah Maltezo 9, Troy 4, Maeda 3, Huerta 8, Bush 3, Sisul 2. Heitschmidt 0, Coulter-Faamafu 9. 26-58 11-20 67
Stanislaus — Kyanna Davis 23, Kaleigh Taylor 14, Taylor Pilot 12, McLeod 7, Marques 2, Lewis 6, Moa 2, Armstrong 0, Sran 0, Fadal 0. 25-68 11-21 66
Central Washington 22 17 16 12 — 67
Stanislaus 17 17 18 14 — 66
3-point goals: CWU 4-21 (Troy 1-1, Huerta 1-3, Malcolm 1-4, Maltezo 1-7), CSUS 5-17 (Davis 3-8, Mcleod 1-1, Pilot 1-5). Rebounds: CWU 53 (Bowman 22), CSUS 31 (Davis 7). Turnovers: CWU 23, CSUS 11. Steals: CWU 2, CSUS 10. Fouls: CWU 20, CSUS 22. Fouled out —Pilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.