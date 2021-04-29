ELLENSBURG — Selah graduates Alee Cruz and Maddy Zerr played a big role in Central Washington's split with Western Oregon in a GNAC softball doubleheader on Thursday at Frederick Field.
Cruz's three-run double in the sixth inning put the Wildcats ahead for good en route to a 12-7 victory in the second game. Teammate Harlee Carpenter had four hits and Myiah Seaton was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer.
Zerr had a two-run double in the opener and finished with three RBI, although CWU fell 12-8.
Central moved to 7-5 in conference and 15-12 overall and will travel to Western Washington for doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
Game 1
CWU=001=005=2=—=8=12=0
WOU=260=004=x=—=12=10=1
Womack, Laver (2), Strasser (2) and Benthagen; Bishop, Derrick (7) and Kahele.
CWU highlights: Maddy Zerr 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Myiah Seaton 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Harlee Carpenter 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sydney Brown 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; Theresa Moyle 1-4, 2b, run.
Game 2
CWU=300=007=2=—=12=18=1
WOU=020=401=0=—=7=11=3
Strasser, Stanfield (4) and Seaton; Young, Mayer (2), Soliz (6) and Willoughby.
CWU highlights: Alee Cruz 2-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Harlee Carpenter 4-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Allie Thiesse 2-5, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Alycia Bannan 2-4, 2 RBI; Myiah Seaton 3-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gracee Dwyer 2-4, run, RBI.
---
YVC split with Treasure Valley
ONTARIO, Ore. — Karly Hanosky was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI to power Yakima Valley to a 9-1 victory over Treasure Valley in the second game of an NWAC East softball doubleheader on Thursday.
Tiauna Walker's two-run homer helped the Yaks break out for seven runs in the seventh inning and back Megan Isayev's complete game effort.
Cassidy was 6-for-8 for the day with two runs and three stolen bases for YVC, which dropped the opener 9-3.
Yakima Valley (6-6), which has won five of its last seven games, will host Treasure Valley on Sunday.
Game 1
Yakima Valley=000=003=0=—=3=9=2
Treasure Valley=240=120=x=—=9=13=2
Wood and Lokeni; Shober and Walker.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 3-4, sb; Alyssa Oswald 1-3, RBI; Tiauna Walker 1-3, Madison Koler 1-3, Anna Nordstrom 1-1, run; Ivy Barnes 1-3, run; Emma Jay 1-3, run.
Game 2
Yakima Valley=100=100=7=—=9=10=0
Treasure Valley=000=010=0=—=1=9=4
Isayev and Hanosky; Hostetler, Shober (7) and Walker.
YVC highlights: Megan Isayev CG, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 ER; Karly Hanosky 3-5, 2 2b, 4 RBI; Tiauna Walker 1-3, HR, run, 2 RBI; Cassidy Base 3-4, 2 runs, RBI, 2 sb; Alexis Lokeni BB, 2 HBP, run; Madison Koler 1-4, run; Emma Jay run; Tayah Townsend 1-4, run; Jasmine Almueti 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.