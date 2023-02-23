Last-minute drama keeps finding Central Washington in its quest to earn a spot at last week’s GNAC tournament in Bellingham.
The Wildcats punched their ticket in the most unlikely place when Camron McNeil beat the buzzer for a 77-75 win at No. 21 Saint Martin’s Thursday night. A six-point lead slipped away from the Wildcats in less than a minute before McNeil drove inside and hit the final shot of a remarkable 25-point performance, during which he made 11 of 17 field goals.
“He’s been in a good rhythm lately and especially last Saturday against Western Washington,” coach Brandon Rinta said. “He just kept it going today.”
For the fourth straight game, Central led by at least 12 points in the second half before allowing its opponent to come back and at least tie the game. After giving up the last eight points in a devastating 61-60 home loss to Northwest Nazarene, the Wildcats have figured out how to respond for three crucial wins.
First-place Saint Martin’s erased a 13-point deficit in less than four minutes before two layups by Matt Poquette prevented Central from falling behind. He put up 15 points and key threes by Brock Gilbert, McNeil and Isaiah Banks kept the Wildcats ahead in the last seven minutes.
“I don’t know whether we learned from (the NNU loss) or just the law of averages or whether it’s the basketball gods,” Rinta said. “We definitely could have made things easier on ourselves tonight.”
The win gives Central the edge in any tiebreakers for postseason seeding. If the Saints bounce back to beat Northwest Nazarene on Saturday, CWU (8-9 GNAC, 11-14 overall) could earn the 4 seed for next Thursday’s GNAC quarterfinals by winning its season finale at Western Oregon Saturday afternoon.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 25, Matt Poquette 15, Gilbert 8, Banks 7, Hector 6, Brizee 6, Spivey 6, Gennett 5, Pepper 5. Totals 31-60 7-9 77.
SAINT MARTIN’S — Branden Bunn 16, Jaden Nielson-Skinner 15, Sipe 9, Alcindor 8, Thompson 7, Kyle Greeley 10, Haffner 6, Stokes 2, Spencer 2. Totals 29-68 9-11 75.
Halftime: 37-28 CWU.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wildcats hit 100 in road winLACEY — Central Washington’s offense appears to be rounding into form at just the right time.
The Wildcats scored a season-high in Thursday night’s 100-74 rout at Saint Martin’s, their fourth straight win with at least 85 points. Tori Maeda dished out 10 of Central’s 32 assists on 42 made field goals while they shot almost 60%, including 48% from 3-point range.
“We got off to a great start and the thing that I was very happy with is Saint Martin’s is a very talented team and they’re a team who is physical, they play fast,” coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We shared the ball really well.”
Four straight 3-pointers by four different players gave Central Washington a 14-0 lead and the Saints trailed by 20 before they put together a 10-0 run of their own. But Richardson praised her team for responding with five straight points before halftime, capped off by an Ashley Schow three just before the buzzer.
Samantha Bowman’s 21 points led four Central players with at least 15, including a season-high 18 from Schow, a freshman forward from Tenino. Fellow freshman Asher Cai put up 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double against Division II competition, while Bowman added 12 rebounds to complete her 22nd double-double in 26 games this season.
Central is locked into the No. 3 seed at next week’s GNAC tournament in Bellingham. Richardson-Thornley said Saturday’s game at Western Oregon remains a “must-win” for the Wildcats (12-5, 20-6) if they hope to earn one of eight NCAA tournament bids awarded to the West region.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 21, Ashley Schow 18, Sunshine Huerta 16, Asher Cai 15, Maeda 9, Johnson 9, Heitschmidt 9, Smith 3, Coulter-Fa’amafu 0, Bush 0. Totals 42-71 2-3 100.
SAINT MARTIN’S — Anjel Galbraith 22, Lauryn Morris 14, Rios 4, Louie 4, Lamet 2, Rian Clear 13, Oaster 6, Smith 5, Hatchett-Groce 4, Brown 0. 31-74 8-10 74.
Central 28 23 24 25 — 100
Saint Martin’s 12 24 18 20 — 74
CWU highlights: Huerta 8 assts, Maeda 10 assts; Cai 10 rebs; Bowman 12 rebs, 6 assts, 4 blks; Heitschmidt 6 rebs.
