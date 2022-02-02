La Salle graduate Tahlia Klebaum completed a furious comeback by beating the buzzer for Yakima Valley's first win of the season Wednesday night.
The Yaks beat Treasure Valley 65-63 by scoring eight points in the final 35 seconds, including clutch 3-pointers by Ashland Campbell and former Zillah guard Iliana Ramos. She came off the bench to score a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Yakima Valley took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter but trailed by five after Treasure Valley's Maddy Erickson made two free throws with less than a minute remaining. The Yaks responded by ending a two-minute scoring drought and reversing a season-long trend of fading at the end of games.
Carla Cardenas just missed a double-double with 9 points and 12 rebounds for YVC, which forced 28 turnovers. The most important one came on Treasure Valley's final possession, when Macy Luhr came up with a critical steal to set up Klebaum's game-winner.
YVC's set to return to action at Walla Walla on Saturday.
TREASURE VALLEY — Hanna Roberts 15, Maunayia Harrigfield 15, Parkinson 9, Clark 8, Huddleston 3, Erickson 8, Loveland 3, Belnap 2, Grooms 0, Jenkins 0, Lussoro 0, Windley 0, Nichols 0. Totals 23-61 12-23 63.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Taelyr Overby 12, Cardenas 9, Wammock 8, Campbell 5, Standley 2, Iliana Ramos 10, Klebaum 4, Luhr 3, Carpenter 2, Garfias 0. Totals 26-62 6-11 65.
Treasure Valley=17=11=9=26=—=63
Yakima Valley=13=13=18=20=—=65
3-point goals: TVCC 5-21 (Harrigfeld 2-8, Loveland 1-1, Huddleston 1-3, Clark 1-8), YVC 7-13 (Ramos 4-5, Campbell 1-2, Wammock 1-3, Cardenas 1-3). Rebounds: TVCC 43 (Roberts 15), YVC 24 (Cardenas 12). Assists: TVCC 7, YVC 13 (Cardenas 5). Turnovers: TVCC 28, YVC 28. Steals: TVCC 7, YVC 7 (Wammock 4). Fouls: TVCC 18, YVC 21. Fouled out—Roberts, Wammock, Cardenas.
Defense carries Central to road win
FAIRBANKS, Ala. — Effective defense and efficient free throw shooting carried Central Washington to its ninth straight win, 67-50 over Alaska Fairbanks Wednesday night.
The Wildcats overcame easily their worst shooting performance of the season by holding the Nanooks to less than 30% shooting from the field. Central's top three scorers all season, Kizzah Maltezo, Samantha Bowman and Kassidy Malcom, combined for 53 of their team's points and no one else scored more than three.
"We definitely need other players to step up and we've got to be ready for when it's their turn and when their time is called," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "That preparation happens in practice every day."
Malcolm led the way with 24 points and Bowman recorded her 13th double-double of the season by scoring 14 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. But despite her effort on the boards, Richardson-Thornley pointed to Fairbanks' 16 offensive rebounds as evidence it came out with more energy than the Wildcats.
They used an 8-0 run to pull away in the third quarter and got a big boost offensively at the free throw line, where Maltezo and Malcolm went a perfect 17-for-17. Richardson-Thornely said Central played great team defense and showed excellent discipline to force tough shots without fouling.
Still, she wants the team to make some simple changes for tomorrow night's rematch at Fairbanks, a scheduling quirk forced by a COVID-19 related postponement of the game in Ellensburg earlier this season.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 24, Kizzah Maltezo 15, Samantha Bowman 14, Huerta 3, Maeda 3, Gardner 3, Heitschmidt 3, Hagemeier 2, Bush 0, Troy 0. Totals 19-62 22-26 67.
ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Ellen Silva 15, Pearle Green 10, Reimers 5, Wass 4, Perez-Mendoza 2, Diez Marti 9, Huerta 3, Kraska 2, Krupa 2, Pusich 0. Totals 23-78 3-5 52.
3-point goals: CWU 7-25 (Malcolm 3-4, Gardner 1-2, Huerta 1-3, Maltezo 1-3, Maeda 1-4), AFU 3-20 (Green 2-6, Huerta 1-4). Rebounds: CWU 38 (Bowman 19, Malcolm 7), AFU 46 (Silva 9). Assists: CWU 13 (Maeda 4), AFU 13. Turnovers: CWU 10, AFU 13. Steals: CWU 8, AFU 5. Fouls: CWU 7, AFU 19. Fouled out—None.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Yakima Valley raced out to an early lead and never looked back in a 102-77 rout of visiting Treasure Valley Wednesday night at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks led 14-0 after two free throws by West Valley graduate Conner Turner, who scored a team-high 17 points and dished out nine assists. Christian Murphy scored 13 points off the bench and gave YVC its first 20-point lead on a jump shot with 8:53 remaining before halftime.
Yakima Valley shot 57% from the field to 37% for Treasure Valley and dominated on the boards, 44-29, led by seven for Bright Kari. The athletic 6-foot-8 freshman came close to a triple-double with 16 points and 10 assists.
Starting point guard Alexzander Delgado returned from a one-game absence due to injury and played 20 minutes without attempting a shot, though he grabbed four rebounds and contributed three assists. Fellow guard Quentin Raynor knocked down 12 threes for all 12 of his points.
YVC (5-2, 13-4) will face a stout test on Saturday in a matchup featuring two of the NWAC's top three scoring offenses at Wenatchee Valley, the lone unbeaten team in the NWAC East. The Knights struggled to stop Treasure Valley from scoring and didn't pull away until the second half in a 108-98 road win last weekend and four of their six wins have come by five points or less.
TREASURE VALLEY — Jordan Ekker 17, Gabriel Howe 12, DeVaughn Williams 10, Long 9, Seward 6, DaPri Weatherall 12, Hristov 5, Ndabanyenzuye 2, McBride 2, Jensen 2, Stephens 0, Bumgardner 0. Totals 26-69 15-21 77.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner, 17 Bright Kari 16, Quentin Raynor 12, Trey Funk 10, Delgado 0, Christian Murphy 13, Tinley 9, Braun 9, Chamble 8, Ilumoka 6, M. Murphy 2. Totals 44-77 5-10 102.
Halftime: 53-31 YVC.
3-point goals: TVCC 10-34 (Williams 3-5, Ekker 3-6, Howe 2-4, Weatherall 1-3, Long 1-7) , YVC 9-22 (Raynor 4-9, Tinley 3-7, Funk 1-1, Braun 1-3). Rebounds: TVCC 29 (Seward 4, McBride 4), YVC 44 (Kari 7). Assists: TVCC 8, YVC 13 (Kari 10, Turner 9). Turnovers: TVCC 11, YVC 14. Steals: TVCC 2, YVC 8. Fouls: TVCC 12, YVC 17. Fouled out—None.
