After a strong start, Yakima Valley looked to be in trouble when things took a big turn for the worse Saturday at home against Columbia Basin.
Then the Yaks caught fire to storm back and win 86-79, erasing a 22-point deficit in the final 16 minutes. Sunnyside guard Trey Sanchez hit a layup for two of his 16 points to start a 26-4 run over less than seven minutes to tie the game at 56.
Two minutes later YVC pulled in front on Chris Murphy's layup, and the Yaks led the rest of the way. They jumped out to an early lead and got 21 points from Raymond Guillory, who combined with Journey Buba to score 33 of Yakima Valley's 58 second-half points.
The Yaks (7-7 NWAC East, 10-15 overall) will take a two-game win streak into next Saturday's matchup at No. 2 North Idaho.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Wolf 7, Brantley 7, Sergio Pineda 18, Carson Cloaninger 13, Grayson Nelson 10, Hernandez 7, Baker 4, Kaden Padour 13, Sundling 0. Totals 32-75 7-7 79.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Gales 0, Trey Sanchez 16, Raymond Guillory III 21, Journey Buba 18, Chris Murphy 10, Strom 0, Fulton 2, Elutilo 3, Kieon Gill 14, Kennedy 2, Dent 0. Totals 27-57 27-34 86.
Halftime: Columbia Basin 38-28.
YVC highlights: Murphy 7 rebs; Sanchez 5 rebs, 4 asts; Buba 3 rebs, 3 stls, 2 blks.
---
Big shots sink Central in OT loss
Central Washington couldn't stop Tyrus Hosley with the clock winding down in a 70-68 overtime loss at Alaska Anchorage that snapped a five-game win streak.
The senior guard hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with less than seven seconds left in regulation, then drained a game-winning fadeaway to break a tie with 1.2 seconds left in overtime. Central overcame a 16-point deficit and used a 23-5 run to take the lead in the second half, thanks in part to team-highs of 17 points and seven rebounds from Gamaun Boykin.
Jeryn Lucas added 13 points for Central, which fell behind Anchorage into seventh place in the GNAC heading into a home game against Western Oregon next Thursday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kevin Baker 12, Smith 8, Gilson 5, Bolton 3, Stafford 0, Gamaun Boykin 17, Jeryn Lucas 13, Micah Pollard 10, Poquette 0. Totals 23-54 13-18 68.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Oggie Pantovic 24, Tyrus Hosley 18, Bevens 9, Karlberg 6, Macdonald 6, Brimhall 7, Osuigwe 0, Riley 0. Totals 24-58 16-19 70.
Halftime: Anchorage 36-26.
End of 2nd half: 61-61.
CWU highlights: Boykin 7 rebs, 3 assts, 3-6 3p; Pollard 5 assts; Lucas 3-6 3p.
---
WOMEN
YVC wins fourth straight
No. 5 Yakima Valley survived a furious late rally to beat visiting Columbia Basin 77-73 for its fourth straight win.
White Swan grad T'Mesh Mills led the Yaks with 15 points and six rebounds, while former Wapato standout Tarryn posted 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jenni Johnson's 3-pointer late in the third quarter capped off a 23-2 to give YVC a 62-40 lead before CBC fought back in the fourth quarter but never got closer than four points.
The Yaks (11-3 NWAC East, 21-6 overall) have already clinched a spot in the NWAC tournament and will travel to North Idaho next Saturday.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Ali Martineau 17, Sami Sanders 18, Allexus Montelongo 11, Morfin 4, Reeves 8, Gutierrez 4, Benites 8, Domebo 3. Totals 25-67 20-28 73.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Rasmussen 2, Willett 2, Aleck 5, Tarryn Hart 14, T'Mesh Mills 15, N. Mills 5, Jenni Johnson 14, Skyles 4, Lopez 1, Callie Delp 12, Sinclair 3. Totals 25-60 23-33 77.
CBC=18=18=10=27=—=73
YVC=13=26=25=13=—=77
YVC highlights: T. Mills 6 rebs; Hart 6 rebs, 4 assts; Johnson 4 stls.
---
Central falls to Western
BELLINGHAM — Central Washington couldn't recover from a big second-quarter run in a 77-69 loss at Western Washington.
The Vikings scored 14 straight points and led by as much as 25 in the second half despite a game-high 26 points from Wildcats guard Alexis Pana. CWU (9-6 GNAC, 14-9 overall) will return home to host Western Oregon on Thursday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Alexis Pana 26, Kassidy Malcolm 18, Shaw 9, Flores 2, Maeda 0, Phiakhamngon 5, Bowman 5, Richardson 4, Brown 0. Totals 23-61 15-21 69.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Lexie Bland 22, Anna Schwecke 16, Avery Dykstra 12, Duff 8, Castaneda 0, Rogers 6, Olson 6, Gimmaka 4, Zaragoza 3, Fierke 0, Coleman 0. Totals 32-60 9-15 77.
Central Washington=15=11=18=25=—=69
Western Washington=21=20=26=10=—=77
CWU highlights: Malcolm 12 rebs, Pana 3-8 3p.
---
BASEBALL
HRs spark Central win
SALEM, Ore. - Austin Ohland and Derek Lohr both had three hits, scored twice and hit solo home runs to help Central Washington defeat Corban 9-5 on Saturday.
Ohland finished with three RBI and Lohr added a double and had two RBI for the Wildcats (3-7).
CWU=210=402=—=9=14=3
Corban=001=400=—=5=7=1
Hoefer, Foust (4), French (5) and Hickey; Sepulveda, Bowser (4), Scherrer (5) and Cantonwin.
CWU highlights: Austin Ohland 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Derek Lohr 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Michael Peter 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 2-4, 2 runs, RBI.