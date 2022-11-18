SALT LAKE CITY — Sophomore Sunshine Huerta knew she needed to take on a bigger offensive role this season after Central Washington graduated its top two scorers.
The 5-foot-4 guard took that responsibility to a different level in Salt Lake City Friday night, in a game she said was unlike any she’s ever had. Huerta couldn’t be stopped as she led the Wildcats to a 95-76 win over Metro State with 37 points, including 28 in the first half after she made her first six 3-point attempts despite the defense’s best efforts to slow her down.
“They were all up on me and just trying to not let me get the ball,” Huerta said. “My teammates were hyping me up a lot.”
Other Wildcats seemed to follow her lead in the second quarter, when they shot nearly 69% from the field and scored 33 points as a team. After Huerta finally missed a three, her teammates made five of their next six to give Central a 56-46 halftime lead.
Continued defensive focus on Huerta allowed her to become more of a facilitator and she finished the day with just five misses in 19 shots. She more than doubled her career-high of 18, set in a 92-69 rout of Simon Fraser last season.
Fellow sophomore Claire Heitschmidt made 4-of-5 threes and scored 14 points off the bench while point guard Tori Maeda grabbed a career-high eight rebounds for the Wildcats. They improved to 3-0 heading into Saturday’s game at Westminster College.
“I think we’re pretty confident so far in what we can do,” Huerta said. “I think since the beginning (of the season) we just got in a groove really quick.”
METRO STATE — Kendra Parra 23, Miza Gilberto 11, Bailey 7, Galloway 3, Sealy 0, Mariana Silva Pereira 12, Bonds 9, Jones 6, Yow 3, Asgeirsdottir 2, Young 0. Totals 29-73 11-14 76.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Sunshine Huerta 37, Ashley Schow 11, Samantha Bowman 10, Cai 6, Maeda 3, Claire Heitschmidt 14, Smith 9, Johnson 4, Bush 1, Coulter-Fa’amafu 0. Totals 35-63 9-12 95.
MSUD 21 25 16 14 — 76
CWU 23 33 22 17 — 95
CWU highlights: Bowman 10 rebs, 5 assts; Tori Maeda 8 rebs; Schow 2 blks.
YVC women drop openerPENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s freshmen showed some encouraging offensive firepower in an 83-67 season-opening loss to Chemeketa at the Blue Mountain Tip-off on Friday.
An all-freshman lineup scored more points than the Yaks had in all but one game last season, led by 24 for Skylar Begay. Center Aliyah Finch posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for YVC, which came up with 15 steals and forced 28 turnovers.
Yakima Valley will look to bounce back Saturday against Green River at Blue Mountain.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Skylar Begay 24, Hope Driscoll 16, Aliyah Finch 11, Faith McCarty 10, Newman 6, Ramos 0, Herrera 0. Totals 24-62 17-33 67.
CHEMEKETA — Jiana Smith-Francis 21, Maiyah Bolden 13, Lyndsay Bailey 12, Kent 5, Hobbs 5, Pederson 8, Vasquez 6, Rankin 6, Glenzel 5, Nofzinger 2. Totals 31-64 12-19 83.
YVC highlights: Taylor Newman 5 stls; Finch 10 rebs; Begay 7 rebs; Driscoll 6 rebs, 4 stls; McCarty 7 rebs, 4 stls.
VOLLEYBALL
Central’s season endsBELLINGHAM — Central Washington’s offense struggled to find its rhythm in a season-ending 25-20, 25-15, 29-27 loss to Cal State Los Angeles in the NCAA west region semifinals Friday night at Western Washington.
The No. 7 seed Wildcats finished with a hitting percentage of just .150 and lost three set points to the region’s No. 3 seed. CSULA amassed 22 blocks and no one totaled more than seven kills for Central, which ended the season 17-11.
A stunning four-set upset of rival Western Washington on its home floor Thursday night put the Wildcats into the region semifinals for the second straight year. But they’re still searching for their first regional title appearance in school history.
Central’s two setters, Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya and West Valley grad Sydney Remsburg, combined for 31 assists and could return next season as fifth-year seniors. Freshmen and sophomores comprise the remainder of the roster.
CWU highlights: Sydney Remsburg 16 assists, 10 digs; Alyssa Smith 5 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Daoud-Hebert 6 kills; Ashley Kaufman 7 kills, 6 digs; Hannah Stires 12 digs; Marianna Payne 7 kills, 2 blocks; Kylie Thorne 3 kills, 6 digs; Tia Andaya 5 kills, 6 digs.
