ELLENSBURG — Red-hot shooting carried Central Washington’s offense to a 90-67 win over Western Oregon Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats shot nearly 60% from the field and Marques Gilson posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Xavier Smith contributed 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range and Matt Poquette hit 7-of-9 field goals on his way to 18 points.
"We shot it well," Rinta said. "It's because we were getting the ball in the paint, I would say, 80% of our possessions."
Poquette especially did most of his damage near the rim, raising his season field goal percentage to nearly 56%. When the ball went back outside, Central shot 7-of-15 from 3-point range.
Rinta also credited David Thompson for his role in creating opportunities with eight assists. The Wildcats put together stops when they needed to on the defensive end, and Rinta said it felt good to be home for the first time in two weeks.
A 16-0 first half run gave CWU a comfortable lead and it never looked back in its fifth win in the last six games, but first since Jan. 1 due to three COVID-19 postponements. The Wildcats plan to host Simon Fraser in a rescheduled game on Tuesday before turning around to play at SFU on Thursday.
Although it's hardly ideal, Rinta said he's just glad to be playing in a season marred by Covid postponements throughout the GNAC. He's expecting games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to become a common occurrence in the coming weeks.
WESTERN OREGON — Cameron Cranston 29, Yosani Clay 12, Tyreek Price 11, John Morrill-Keeler 10, Myers 3, Hughes 2, Salinas 0. 25-59 6-9 67.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Marques Gilson 23, Xavier Smith 20, Matt Poquette 18, Gennett 6, Thompson 6, Stafford 6, Pollard 5, Banks 4, Rose 2, Brizee 0. 36-61 11-14 90.
CWU highlights: Poquette 3 blks; Gilson 10 rebs; David Thompson 8 assts; Amari Stafford 6 rebs.
WOMEN
CWU defense steps up
ELLENSBURG — A slow start offensively couldn’t keep the Central Washington women from picking up their sixth straight win with a 74-55 rout of Western Oregon Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion.
Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said the Wildcats turned in one of their best defensive efforts to hold the Wolves to worse than 33 percent from the field. Ellensburg graduate Kassidy Malcolm carried the offense through a rough first half, scoring 12 of her game-high 22 points and she finished 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
Kizzah Maltezo added 18 points for Central Washington, which pulled away by breaking a tie with an 11-0 run in the third quarter. The Wildcats plan to travel to Canada for a rescheduled game at Simon Fraser on Tuesday.
WESTERN OREGON — Tresai McCarver, Winkler, C. McClave, Clark, Wright, Meadow Aragon, Williams-Kennedy, Paaluhi-Caulk, Wheeler, A. McClave, Gambee
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 22, Kizzah Maltezo 18, Valerie Huerta 10, Maeda 6, Bowman 6, Bush 4, Gardner 3, Hagemeier 2, Coulter-Fa’amafu 0.
Western Oregon 15 14 10 16 — 55
Central Washington 19 12 22 21 — 74
CWU highlights: Tori Maeda 5 rebs, 5 assts; Samantha Bowman 14 rebs, 3 blks; Malcolm 5 rebs.
Walla Walla tops Yaks
Yakima Valley couldn’t sustain a strong start in its first game back following a long COVID-19 pause.
The Yaks lost to visiting Walla Walla 89-48 after scoring 11 straight points early to take a 21-14 lead. They briefly led by eight points in the second quarter of their first game since Dec. 18 and fell to 0-4 in league play with the help of three forfeit losses due to the NWAC’s COVID-19 protocols.
YVC’s set to play four of its next five games on the road, starting Wednesday at Blue Mountain.
WALLA WALLA — Brie Holacek 24, Makayla DeBry 23, Kortney Trappett 14, Mills 8, Harper 0, Avery 8, Smith 6, Ogden 4, Ziegler 2, Russell 0. 32-62 15-20.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Taelyr Overby 10, Haley Wammock 10, Cardenas 6, Standley 6, Campbell 0, Klebaum 6, Ramos 5, Luhr 5, Garfias 0.
Walla Walla 18 20 36 15 — 89
Yakima Valley 25 6 8 9 — 48
