COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Yakima Valley's high-powered offense kept rolling on the road Saturday afternoon at North Idaho.
The Yaks started slow before roaring to life in the second quarter on the way to an 83-74 win. All five freshman starters scored in double figures, led by 19 points each from Taylor Newman and Aliyah Finch.
YVC outrebounded NIC 40-29 thanks in large part to 17 rebounds from Finch, the NWAC's leading rebounder with more than 14 per game. Faith McCarty added eight boards to go with her 11 points.
The Yaks trailed 14-12 before making eight of their last 13 field goal attempts in the first half and they extended their lead to 15 points with a 9-0 run in the third quarter. Yakima Valley ranks second in the NWAC East with 70.2 points per game, although it had only surpassed 70 points once in its last six games.
Treasure Valley will visit Sherar Gym as the Yaks (4-4 NWAC East, 7-11 overall) look to extend their winning streak to three games Wednesday night.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 19, Taylor Newman 19, Hope Driscoll 15, Skylar Begay 14, Faith McCarty 11, I. Ramos 3, Standley 2, J. Ramos 0. Totals 26-59 23-30 83.
NORTH IDAHO — Addie Kiefer 22, Kaylee Banks 10, Elletson 7, Beem 4, Blume 1, Adior Juang 13, Aldendorf 7, Calley 6, Smith 4, Harris 0, Makol 0. Totals 29-61 15-25 74.
Yakima Valley=12=24=25=22=—=83
North Idaho=14=19=17=24=—=74
YVC highlights: Finch 17 rebs, 3 stls; McCarty 8 rebs.
-
Central falls to surging MSU Billings
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's four-game win streak ended against the GNAC's hottest team in a 75-66 loss to visiting Montana State Billings on Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion.
Zillah grad Samantha Bowman shined with 30 points on 13-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-3 from three, but the rest of the Wildcats struggled offensively, especially in the second half. Central's lead disappeared after a 9-0 third-quarter run and the Yellowjackets scored 11 of the game's final 13 points to win their sixth consecutive game.
The Wildcats (7-4, 15-5) beat Billings 70-44 in Montana back in December and will travel to Simon Fraser next Thursday to try to avenge a 65-57 loss at Big Bend Community College three weeks ago.
MONTANA STATE BILLINGS — Dyauni Boyce 21, Aspen Giese 14, Nelson 7, Kunkel 6, Montague 0, Taryn Shelley 15, Andreas 5, Zahn 4, Williams 3. Totals 28-52 12-14 75.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 30, Asher Cai 15, Sunshine Huerta 10, Maeda 5, Schow 3, Smith 3, Heitschmidt 0, Johnson 0, Bush 0. Totals 27-67 3-6.
Montana State Billings=19=14=20=22=—=75
Central Washington=21=21=12=12=—=66
CWU highlights: Bowman 8 rebs.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Yaks can't keep up with unbeaten North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After a competitive first half, Yakima Valley couldn't stop unbeaten North Idaho from pulling away in a 92-72 road loss Saturday afternoon.
Jamon Kemp tallied 17 points and West Valley grad Conner Turner contributed 14 points to go along with a team-high six rebounds for the Yaks. They trailed by 12 before ending the first half on a 13-3 run to make it 38-36 heading into the locker room.
A David Tinner free throw briefly put YVC ahead just after halftime before the NWAC's No. 1 team reeled off 10 straight points to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish, although the Yaks (4-4, 7-10) cut the deficit to one with 12:19 left. They'll look to bounce back Wednesday when they host last-place Treasure Valley.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Jamon Kemp 17, Conner Turner 14, David Tinner 13, Kari 4, Javonte Darrett 4, Bates 8, Atazhoon, Joe 6, Tinley 6, Cole 0, Dunning 0. Totals 29-59 5-6 72.
NORTH IDAHO — Julius Mims 19, Cobi Campbell 17, Taden King 10, Bailey 9, Johnson 7, Kamryn Thomas 19, Karstetter 7, Sibley 4, Erving 0, Holmes 0. Totals 29-51 17-22 92.
Halftime: 38-36 NIU
YVC highlights: Turner 6 rebs.
-
Central Washington just misses upset
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's bid for a second home upset in three days missed by inches Saturday night in a 70-69 loss to first-place Montana State Billings.
Matt Poquette's 18-foot jumper hit the rim and bounced out to end the Wildcats' five-game win streak, highlighted by a 69-62 win over Seattle Pacific on Thursday. A seven-point halftime lead quickly evaporated for Central, which got a layup from Brock Gilbert to tie the game at 68 with 90 seconds left and give him 14 points to complement five assists.
"Proud of how our guys battled all night long with the top team in the league," coach Brandon Rinta said. "We had our chances to beat them but came up short."
Samaad Hector added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who hit 11-of-25 threes to keep pace with the Yellowjackets' 57% shooting from the field. Gilbert dished out eight assists for his fourth straight game with at least eight assists.
Central (5-6, 9-11) dropped into a tie for fifth in the GNAC heading into a game at Alaska Fairbanks next Thursday.
MONTANA STATE BILLINGS — Carrington Wiggins 21, Bilal Shabazz 18, Ajanaku 7, Richardson 6, Jaj. Tot 0, Abdyk 15m Brown 3, Jal. Tot 0. Totals 28-49 6-10 70.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 21. Samaad Hector 16, Brock Gilbert 14, Matt Poquette 11, Banks 4, Pepper 3, Gennett 0, Spivey 0. Totals 26-58 6-9 69.
Halftime: 39-32 CWU.
CWU highlights: Hector 7 rebs, 2 blks, 2 stls; Gilbert 4 assts; Poquette 6 rebs; McNeil 6 rebs.
MEN'S RUGBY
Central wins two on the road
LANGLEY, B.C. — Central Washington beat Western Washington 38-15 early Saturday afternoon and then traveled north to top Trinity Western 61-0 a few hours later.
A total of 12 different players scored tries for the Wildcats, who will head to Los Angeles to take on UCLA next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
