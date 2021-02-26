ELLENSBURG — Roaring out to an 18-point lead at halftime, Saint Martin's earned an 80-73 victory over Central Washington in GNAC men's basketball Friday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
Seniors Marqus Gilson and CJ Hyder led the Wildcats with 15 points apiece.
Alex Schumacher connected on 9 of 14 shots for a game-high 23 points to lead Saint Martin's, which shot 52.6 percent from the field. Schumacher added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Central Washington (0-3) will have a rematch against the Saints (2-8) in Lacey on Saturday at 6 p.m. This will be the Wildcats' final scheduled game.
SAINT MARTIN'S — Alex Schumacher 9-14 4-5 23, Tyke Thompson 4-10 2-2 13, Wang 3-5 0-1 8, Moore 2-5 0-2 4, Ty Velasquez 4-10 2-2 11, Lenker 0-1 0-0 0, Camper 1-3 0-0 3, Demonte Malloy 4-6 0-0 10, Coddington 3-3 1-2 8. Totals 30-57 9-14 80.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 6-12 1-1 13, Poquette 2-7 2-2 6, Marqus Gilson 5-6 5-7 15, Thompson 0-7 0-0 0, Pope 1-4 0-0 3, O'Keith 1-3 0-0 2, CJ Hyder 6-11 0-1 15, Gennett 2-2 2-3 7, Stafford 1-2 0-0 3, Pollard 3-5 3-3 9, Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Ainslie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 13-17 73.
Halftime—SMU 45, CWU 27. 3-point goals—SMU 11-32 (Schumacher 1-5, Thompson 3-9, Wang 2-3, Moore 0-2, Velasquez 1-6, Lenker 0-1, Camper 1-3, Malloy 4-6, Coddingtin 1-1), CWU 6-23 (Smith 0-1, Poquette 0-1, Thompson 0-6, Pope 1-4, O'Keith 0-1, Hyder 3-7, Gennett 1-1, Stafford 1-1, Pollard 0-1). Fouled out—SMU, Thompson. Rebounds—SMU 28 (Schumacher 7), CWU 36 (Poquette 6, Thompson 6-6). Assists—SMU 18 (Schumacher 4, Coddington 4), CWU 11 (Smith 2, Thompson 2, Pollard 2). Total fouls—SMU 20, CWU 13. Blocks—SMU 1, CWU 1. Steals—SMU 16 (Moore 5), CWU 8 (Smith 2, Thompson 2, Pollard 2).
BASEBALL
Central Washington splits
LACEY — Tyler McClain's three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning lifted Central Washington to a 10-8 win over Saint Martin's in the first game of a GNAC doubleheader on Friday.
The Wildcats, who dropped the second game 6-4, will host Saint Martin's for another twin bill on Saturday.
McClain finished the opener 3-for-4 with a double, homer, three runs scored and four RBI.
CWU's softball team will play its first games on Saturday, hosting Puget Sound.
Game 1
CWU=000=400=123=—=10=15=2
St. Martin's=002=031=020=—=8=10=0
Larsen, Weese (5), Asinas (8) and Ohland; Ancheta, Woodall (7), Gunther (8) and Dulatre.
CWU highlights: Dillon Larsen 4.2 IP, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 K; Tyler McClain 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Jake Tilley 1-4, 3b, 2 RBI; Zach Berryman 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Adam Fahsel 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI.
Game 2
CWU=110=020=0=—=4=6=0
St. Martin's=022=002=0=—=6=6=0
Hoefer, Touhey (4) and Engel; Inouye, Driscoll (6) and Nakagawa.
CWU highlights: Zach Berryman 2-3, 3b, run; Mitch Lesmeister 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI.