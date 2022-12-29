BILLINGS, Mont. — Central Washington returned to GNAC play with an impressive statement win Thursday night at No. 20 Montana State Billings.
A dominant second quarter propelled the Wildcats to a 70-44 win, keeping them atop the conference with a 3-0 record. Samantha Bowman scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for another double-double, while Sunshine Huerta scored 18 and Asher Cai added 16 for Central.
But defense turned out to be the key to success on a below-average offensive night, especially in the first half. Central held Billings to 19 percent field goal shooting and only five points in the second quarter as the No. 16 Wildcats outscored the Yellowjackets 29-5.
“Our team did a great job in the first half of executing our game plan defensively,” coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “It was fun to see our team find our offensive rhythm in the second quarter, which was ultimately the difference in the game.”
Central (3-0 GNAC, 11-1 overall) will conclude its road trip Saturday when it travels to Seattle Pacific for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Sunshine Huerta 18, Asher Cai 16, Samantha Bowman 14, Schow 9, Maeda 0, Heitschmidt 6, Smith 3, Coulter-Fa’amafu 2, Bush 0, Troy 0. Totals 30-60 1-4 70.
MONTANA STATE BILLINGS — Kortney Nelson 11, Kunkel 6, Boyce 4, Montague 2, Giese 2, Shelley 8, Andreas 4, Sayler 3, Heggem 2, Patton 2, Williams 0, Grossman 0. Totals 16-71 10-11 44.
Central Washington 14 29 17 10 — 70
MSU Billings 12 5 13 14 — 44
CWU highlights: Bowman 14 rebs, 4 assts, 2 blks; Schow 7 rebs; Huerta 4 assts; Maeda 4 assts.
Yaks win nonleague finaleYakima Valley started strong and hung on for a 73-66 win over visiting Clark Thursday afternoon at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks shot 66% from the field to take a 49-35 lead into halftime and held off a late rally that saw their lead cut to one point with 5:37 left. Four different players reached double figures and Aliyah Finch recorded another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Zillah grad Iliana Ramos added 13 points off the bench for YVC, which improved to 3-7 and will open league play at home next Wednesday vs. Wenatchee Valley.
CLARK — Maggie Spencer 19, Haylie Johnson 18, Chloe Wright 12, Skyln Munson 11, Niumeitolu 6. Totals 25-51 9-12 66.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 14, Hope Driscoll 12, Faith McCarty 10, Begay 8, Newman 6, Iliana Ramos 13, J. Ramos 8, Standley 2. Totals 32-61 0-6 73.
Clark 19 16 18 13 — 66
YVC 24 25 10 14 — 73
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Central falls at BillingsBILLINGS, MONT. — Another cold shooting night turned into a 63-47 road loss for Central Washington at Montana State Billings on Thursday night.
The Wildcats made just 33% of their field goal attempts, including 3-of-19 from beyond the arc. Matt Poquette scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead CWU.
Central (0-3, 4-8) will look to bounce back Saturday at Seattle Pacific, where tipoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Matt Poquette 19, McNeil 8, Banks 2, Hector 2, Gilbert 0, Pepper 6, Brown III 5, Spivey 3, Brizee 2, Taylor 0, Gennett 0, Kamalu-Vargas 0. Totals 18-54 8-13 47.
MONTANA STATE BILLINGS — Carrington Wiggins 12, Bilal Shabazz 10, Richardson 9, Ajanaku 8, Tot 4, Abdul Bah 15, Tot 3, Brown 2, Akpan 0. Totals 26-61 4-7 63.
Halftime: 31-24 MSUB.
CWU highlights: Poquette 8 rebs; Hector 3 blks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.