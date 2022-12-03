ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's offense turned in another strong performance led by its top three scorers at Ellensburg High School Saturday night.
But it was stellar first-half defense that helped the Wildcats pull away and eventually cruise to a 74-54 win over Saint Martin's. Central held the Saints to just 16 points before halftime, and they shot worse than 20% from the field, including 2-of-18 in the first quarter.
Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said the Wildcats executed their gameplan well and kept Saint Martin's top scorers from finding any rhythm. Meanwhile, Samantha Bowman scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter and Sunshine Huerta came alive for 10 of her team-high 21 points in the second quarter.
Asher Cai hit a pair of early threes on her way to 18 points and Central improved to 7-1, its best start since winning the first nine games of the 2007-08 season. The Wildcats will enjoy a couple days off of practice to prepare for finals week before they start a four-game stretch of home games against nonconference opponents against Lincoln next Friday at Yakima Valley College.
"Our team is focused on us and we want to play at an intensity level and have a sense of urgency that is going to sustain us and help us compete in conference," Richardson-Thornley said. "It's truly about us developing into the team that we want to be."
SAINT MARTIN'S — Rian Clear 14, Anjel Galbraith 12, Rios 9, Morris 8, Emily Nelson 2, Hatchett-Groce 8, Reed 1, Oaster 0, Smith 0, Lamet 0, Brown 0. Totals 17-61 16-21 54.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Sunshine Huerta 21, Asher Cai 18, Samantha Bowman 17, Schow 4, Maeda 2, Heitschmidt 6, Smith 6, Johnson 0, Bush 0, Coulter-Fa'amafu 0. 27-64 11-18 74.
Saint Martin's=6=10=22=16=—=54
Central Washington=21=23=16=14=—=74
CWU highlights: Bowman 15 rebs, 4 assts, 2 stls; Maeda 6 assts.
Strong start leads Yaks to win
ALBANY, Ore. — A big first quarter propelled Yakima Valley to a 78-66 win over Mt. Hood Saturday at the Linn-Benton Classic.
The Yaks scored 28 points in the opening ten minutes and held off the Saints thanks to 28 points and 18 rebounds by freshman Aliyah Finch. Faith McCarty came close to a triple-double with 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Yakima Valley improved to 2-4 with its second win in three games and will travel to Des Moines to face Highline next Friday.
MT. HOOD — Journie Conard 18, Marley Johnson 18, Kilee Hoylman 12, Knutson 9, Meek 5, Lewis 2, Patterson 2, Merrill 0, McCrea 0. Totals 23-68 16-29 66.
YVC — Aliyah Finch 28, Faith McCarty 17, Skylar Begay 11, Hope Driscoll 11, Newman 9, J. Ramos 2, Standley 0. Totals 28-63 18-23 78.
MHCC=16=20=17=13=—=66
YVC=28=17=14=19=—=78
YVC highlights: Finch 18 rebs; McCarty 7 rebs, 9 assts; Begay 6 rebs.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington gave preseason GNAC favorite Saint Martin's a scare but continued its trend of close losses, falling 71-66 Saturday night at Ellensburg High School.
The Wildcats trailed by 10 early in the second half before going ahead 45-44 on a free throw by Brock Gilbert. They took their last lead of the game with 3:40 left on a layup by Samaad Hector, who scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.
Both teams shot under 40% from the field and Saint Martin's scored its second-lowest point total during a 7-1 start. Central especially struggled from beyond the arc once again, making only 3-of-20 before drilling two in the final 80 seconds, including one at the buzzer.
Camron McNeil led the way with 14 points despite a tough shooting night and the Wildcats also got 10 points each from Isaiah Banks and Brock Gilbert. They fell to 1-7 after five straight losses by 10 points or less and will host Evergreen State in a nonconference game at Ellensburg High next Saturday.
SAINT MARTIN'S — Kyle Greeley 13, Nielsen-Skinner 13, Tyke Thompson 12, Alcindor 8, Stokes 6, Christian Haffner 11, Bunn 5, Spencer 3, Sipe 0. Totals 22-56 19-23 71.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 14, Isaiah Banks 10, Brock Gilbert 10, Poquette 9, Brizee 4, Freddy Brown III 13, Pepper 0. Totals 26-66 9-16 66.
Halftime: 31-23 SMU.
CWU highlights: Hector 10 rebs, 2 blks; Banks 6 rebs, 2 stls; Gilbert 9 assts.
Yaks falter late in loss to Spokane
SPOKANE — Too many turnovers cost Yakima Valley in a 75-69 loss to host Spokane at the Bigfoot Classic Saturday night.
The Yaks turned the ball over 22 times and stumbled down the stretch, giving up a pivotal 8-0 run after a layup by Davis graduate D'Taye Joe cut the deficit to 65-63. Godwin Ilumoka scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and five assists while West Valley grad Conner Turner contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists for YVC.
"They are a top offensive NWAC team and displayed tough defensive capabilities," coach London Wilson said. "We are young and learning, still so proud of their effort and growth tonight."
Jamon Kemp totaled 14 points for the Yaks, who will conclude their trip to Spokane with a game against Blue Mountain Sunday at noon.
SPOKANE — Emmett Holt 27, Conrad Bippes 14, Stevens 10, Brown 6, Turner 6, Mesulam 5, Delaney 4, Sellers 3, De Olllos 0, Hatler 0, Chatfield 0. Totals .
YAKIMA VALLEY — Jamon Kemp 14, Conner Turner 12, Tinner 8, Cole 2, Dunning 0, Godwin Ilumoka 15, Bates 9, Atazhoon 7, Joe 2. Totals .
Halftime: 31-30 YVC.
YVC highlights: Turner 9 rebs, 5 assts; Ilumoka 8 rebs, 5 assts.
