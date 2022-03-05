LACEY — Central Washington’s women continued their postseason rampage on Saturday with the program’s first GNAC tournament championship.

And the continued inside dominance of Samantha Bowman led the way.

With the junior from Zillah pulling down 23 rebounds to go with 12 points, the third-seeded Wildcats clamped down on defense and knocked off top-seed and nationally ranked Western Washington 57-46 at Saint Martin’s Marcus Pavilion. That tied for the fewest points Central allowed all season and marked a season-low for Western by 11 points.

“I think after playing a team three times you really get to know what they like to do and individual player tendencies,” coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “Just really proud of the girls’ effort on the defensive end and executing that.”

The regular-season champions scored just 17 points in the middle two quarters and limited shot 25% from the field, including 2-for-25 from 3-point distance. They’ve lost two of three games against the Wildcats this year, beginning with a stunning 76-68 upset in Bellingham.

GNAC player of the year Kassidy Malcolm scored 14 points for Central and Bowman added 12. Sophomore guard Jenna Troy provided a big offensive boost with a career-high 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

“I think Jenna did well just taking advantage of her opportunities,” Richardson-Thornley said. “She was aggressive.”

The Wildcats (23-7), who leaned on their offense earlier in the tournament in wins over Simon Fraser (91-85) and Alaska Anchorage (80-65), plan to host an event at Nicholson Pavilion to watch Sunday’s selection show for the NCAA Div. II West Region tournament, which runs March 11-14. Central entered the week ranked fourth, two spots behind WWU.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 14, Samantha Bowman 12, Maltezo 9, Huerta 6, Maeda 2, Jenna Troy 13, Heitschmidt 1. Totals 19-47 15-20 57.

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Brooke Walling 18, Emma Duff 14, Gracie Castaneda 10, A. Dykstra 0, R. Dykstra 0, Reilly 2, Zaragoza 2, Fierke 0, Gimmaka 0, Grandbois 0. Totals 16-64 12-16 46.

CWU 13 15 15 14 — 57

WWU 14 9 8 15 — 46

CWU highlights: Bowman 23 rebs; Malcolm 2-3 3p, 5 rebs; Kizzah Maltezo 7 rebs.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Central loses title game

Central Washington couldn’t stop Alaska Fairbanks’ momentum on an improbable run to the GNAC title.

The Nanooks knocked off the Wildcats 72-57 for their fourth win in four days, capturing a title that wouldn’t even have been possible if not for the midseason choice to allow all league teams to participate in the tournament. Central shot just 39% from the field and got outrebounded 45-28.

Matt Poquette scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats, who should still be in good position to earn an at-large big to next week’s NCAA Div. II West Region tournament. The field’s set to be unveiled Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Shadeed Shabazz 19, Abdullahi Mohammed 15, Koby Huerta 10, Jones 9, Sparling 8, Thomas 8, Sturm 3. Totals 25-58 17-21 72.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Matt Poquette 25, Smith 9, Stafford 9, Gilson 8, Thompson 1, Pollard 3, Gennett 2, Banks 0. Totals 22-57 6-11 57.

Halftime: 28-27 CWU.

CWU highlights: Poquette 7 rebs; Gilson 6 rebs.

BASEBALL

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

Central swept by Nazarene

ELLENSBURG — Adam Fahsel was 4-for-7 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI for Central Washington, which dropped a GNAC doubleheader at home. The Wildcats (1-3, 7-12) play at Western Oregon next Saturday.

Game 1: Northwest Nazarene 13, Central Washington 10. CWU highlights: Adam Fahsel 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Austin Ohland 2-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Michael Pete 2-5, run.

Game 2: Northwest Nazarene 11, Central Washington 4. CWU highlights: Zach Berryman 2-3, Adam Fahsel 2-4, 2b, RBI; Gabe Bustamante 2-4, run; Drew Richardson 2-4, run.

-

YVC splits pair

Yakima Valley picked up a 5-1 win over Pierce before giving up two runs in the ninth to lose 6-5 against defending NWAC North champion Everett at home on Saturday.

Hank Dunn hit two doubles and drove in three runs for the Yaks, who will play the same two teams again in Everett on Sunday.

Game 1: Yakima Valley 5, Pierce 1. YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 2-5, 2b, RBI; Spencer Marenco 2-4; Dane Fraser 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Paul Antony 1-1, 3b, RBI; Jace Hanson 6 IP, ER, 9 K.

Game 2: Everett 6, Yakima Valley 4. YVC highlights: Dunn 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Andrew Graham 3-5, run; Marenco 2-5, RBI; Brock Molenda 2-4; Kelen Rutz 1-4, 2b.

-

SOFTBALL

Wildcats drop two

ELLENSBURG — Central lost a pair of games to Northwest Nazarene at home Saturday afternoon.

Alyssa Benthagen went 3-for-3 for the Wildcats in a 6-3 loss and Myiah Seaton did the same in a 6-2 loss. Central will play two doubleheaders at Montana State Billings starting next Friday.

Game 1: Northwest Nazarene 6, Central Washington 3. CWU highlights: Allie Thiessen 1-4, 2b; Alyssa Benthagen 2-4; Brooke Jordan 3-3.

Game 2: Northwest Nazarene 6, Central Washington 2. CWU highlights: Myiah Seaton 3-3, run.

-

RUGBY

Late rally denies Central

No. 1 Saint Mary's ended Central Washington's upset bid with a game-winning try in the final seconds of stoppage time to hand the Wildcats a 30-27 loss at Tomlinson Stadium.

Marques Fuala'au and Drew Farrington scored tries to give Central a 12-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the match and they led 27-8 after another score by Jones early in the second half. The Gaels scored three times in the final 10 minutes to complete their rally.