ELLENSBURG —
Samantha Stanfield scattered four hits over seven innings with no earned runs in the first game as Central Washington opened the GNAC softball season with a 5-2, 9-7 sweep over Concordia on Saturday.
Stanfield improved to 6-1 for the season with her complete-game effort, which got plenty of support thanks to Julia Reuble’s two-run home run.
Selah graduate Maddy Zerr had an RBI double in the second game and teammates Mikayla Kopacz and Sydney Brown had two RBI apiece.
The Wildcats (11-7 overall) host Western Oregon on Sunday.
Game
1
Concordia 000 101 0 — 2 4 2 CWU 020 003 x — 5 8 2
Bowles and Peterson; Stanfield and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Samantha Stanfield 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 ER, 6 BB, 5 K; Allie Thiessen RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 2-3, run; Julia Reuble 2-2, HR, 2 RBI; Sydney Brown 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
Game
2
Concordia 003 001 3 — 7 6 3
CWU 201 060 x — 9 9 4
Gillum, Hancock (5), Harris (5) and Peterson; Strasser and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Lexie Strasser 7 IP, 6 hits, 7 runs, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Maddy Zerr 1-1, 2b, RBI; Thersa Moyle 1-4, 3b, run; Mikayla Kopacz 2 RBI; Sydney Brown 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Gracee Dwyer run, RBI; Alee Cruz run, RBI, sb.
BASEBALL
Yaks, Everett split
Spencer Marenco’s one-out RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Yakima Valley to a 5-4 win over Everett in the second game of a doubleheader at Parker Faller Field.
The Yaks lost the opener 15-5.
YVC’s Dane Fraser drove in three runs in the opener and was 2 for 2 with a triple, home run and two RBI in the second game.
Yakima Valley (4-6) plays Everett again on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
Game
1
Everett 0(10)0 031 01 — 15 15 2
YVC 002 110 10 — 5 6 1
Gabonia, Mardesich (6) and Furia; Frieders, Kaneshiro (2), Rasmussen (6)
YVC highlights: Brandon Thomas 1-2, 2 runs, sb; Dane Fraser 3 RBI; Henry Lenaburg RBI; Brayden Hamilton 1-4, 2 runs, 2b; Owen Bischoff 2-4, 2b, RBI.
Game
2
Everett 000 002 101 — 4 11 0
YVC 100 100 201 — 5 8 1
VonGoedert, LaPierre (6), Roettger (9) and Martin; Hansen, Chalmers (7), Coballes (9) and Cabreira.
YVC highlights: Brandon Thomas 2-4, 2b, run; Spencer Marenco 2b, 2 RBI; Dane Fraser 2-2, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Danny Burns RBI.
Wildcats earn split
ELLENSBURG — Adam Fahsel’s three RBI sparked Central Washington to a 6-5 win over Western Oregon in the first game of a GNAC doubleheader on Saturday.
The Wildcats (2-4 GNAC, 5-11 overall), who dropped the second game 3-0, host Western Oregon again on Sunday starting at noon.
Game
1
WOU 010 040 000 — 5 8 4
CWU 001 400 01x — 6 7 0
McCord, Kuykendall (6), McKnight (8) and Zellner; Hoefer, Asinas (6) and Ohland.
CWU highlights: Justin Hampson RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 1-4, 2b, RBI; Austin Ohland 2-4, 2b, run; Derek Lohr 1-2, 2b, run; Jason Hill 1-1, RBI; Adam Fahsel 1-4, 3b, run, 3 RBI.
Game
2
WOU 000 000 3 — 3 4 3
CWU 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Hatley and Santa Cruz; Larsen, Turner (6), Touhey (6), Foust (7), Goudzwaard (7) and Hickey.
CWU highlights: Justin Hampson 1-4, sb; Jason Hill sb; Derek Lohr 1-3; Adam Fahsel 1-3.