NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington's comeback couldn't prevent a 9-6 loss to Northwest Nazarene in the decisive second game of the GNAC championship series.
The Wildcats erased a three-run deficit with the help of doubles by Michael Copeland and Mitch Leismeister in the eighth inning. But they left 11 runners on base and the No. 1 seed Nighthawks scored three runs in the top of the ninth to capture the conference title and earn an automatic bid to the Division II national tournament.
Central Washington's season is likely over after the Wildcats fell to 16-14.
NNU=140=000=013=—=9=6=3
CWU=002=002=020=—=6=12=2
Jabusch, Martin (6), Holtzclaw (8) and Nisbet. Rasmussen, Touhey (2), Frey (7), Wingerson (9), Favor (9) and Ohland.
CWU highlights: Michael Copeland 2-5, 2b, run, RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 3-4, 2 2b, 4 RBI; Michael Peter 1-5, 2b, run; Adam Fahsel 3-4, 2 2b, run.
---
SOFTBALL
Wildcats fall at regional
IRVINE, Calif. — Maddy Zerr's sacrifice fly drew Central Washington into a 2-2 in the third inning but Concordia pulled away for a 9-2 victory in the West Regional tournament on Friday.
Theresa Moyle hit an RBI double and teammate Harlee Carpenter was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Wildcats, who finished their season with an 18-16 record.
Concordia=020=102=4=—=9=12=1
CWU=002=000=0=—=2=5=4
Sweeney, Koelmans (3) and Sprinkle; Stanfield, Harris (5), Strasser (7) and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Harlee Carpenter 2-3, run; Theresa Moyle 1-3, 2b, RBI; Maddy Zerr RBI.
---
BASKETBALL
YVC men prevail 111-90
Quentin Raynor and MarJon Beauchamp hit six 3-pointers apiece and Yakima Valley's men shot 63.4% in a 111-90 victory over Big Bend in NWAC East play Friday night at Sherar Gym.
Beauchamp finished with 34 points, hitting 14 of 21 shots, and added eight rebounds and five assists. The Yaks scored 62 points in the second half on 78.8% shooting.
Yakima Valley (5-4) hosts Wenatchee Valley on Tuesday.
BIG BEND — Keenan Miller 18, Frye 9, Perez 3, Jahvonta Jones 45, Harrington 5, Welch 0, Farias 3, Benthem 3, Pincock 4. Totals 35-71 9-11 90.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Alexzander Delgado 13, Funk 6, Quentin Raynor 24, MarJon Beauchamp 34, Christian Murphy 13, Kennedy 0, Bryce Strom 4, Chamble 7, Bryan Strom 8, McMillan 2, Tinley 0. Totals 45-71 6-8 111.
Halftime: YVC 49-43.
YVC highlights: Beauchamp 6-10 3p, 8 rebs, 5 assts; Murphy 6 rebs; Bryce Strom 6 assts; Bryan Strom 6 assts; Raynor 6-12 3p.
---
YVC women fall to Big Bend
Outscored 14-4 at the foul line, Yakima Valley couldn't quite keep pace with Big Bend and fell 74-63 in NWAC East women's play Friday night at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks were within 64-58 when Callie Delp scored with 3:57 left in the game. Delp finished with 23 points and nine assists, and Carla Cardenas had 17 points, seven blocks and four rebounds.
Yakima Valley (1-8) hosts Wenatchee Valley on Tuesday.
BIG BEND — Kaitlyn Callahan 24, Kelsey Sorenson 18, Maelyn Mace 12, Savana Stephenson 11, Rushton 6, Wilhelm 3, Balderree 0, Gorrell 0. Totals 25-57 14-24 74.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Carla Cardenas 17, Callie Delp 23, Abigail Zavala 11, Winslow 5, Valentinez 3, Klebaum 2, Lowe 0, Picard 0, Lopez 2. Totals 27-60 4-7 63.
Big Bend=18=17=17=22=—=74
YVC=17=16=12=18=—=63
YVC highlights: Zavala 7 rebs; Delp 9 assts; Cardenas 7 blks, 4 rebs.