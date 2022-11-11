NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington needed something special to dig out of a 12-point halftime hole Friday night against last year's No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II tournament's West Region.
The Wildcats responded by putting together a nearly flawless third quarter, then pulling away in the fourth for an 84-63 win over Cal State East Bay to open the season. GNAC player of the year Samantha Bowman scored 12 of her 26 points in a 36-point third quarter for Central and also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.
"I think Sam knew she had to step up to give our team some confidence," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "That's a senior all-league player stepping up a and doing what she needed to do."
Freshman Asher Cai opened the Wildcats' scoring barrage after halftime with a 3-pointer and tallied 12 of her 16 points in the second half. Central missed just two of 13 field goals during the third quarter and also made 11 of 12 free throws.
Sunshine Huerta sank two free throws to give Central its first lead of the game with 3:20 left in the third quarter on her way to scoring 17 points and the sophomore also dished out a team-high five assists. Point guard Tori Maeda added 11 points and hit 2-of-3 shots from beyond the arc.
"She was calm, cool and collected tonight," Richardson-Thornley said. "She was just that calm presence offensively and hit some big shots for us as well."
Richardson-Thornley said Central's defense sparked its offensive explosion as the Wildcats held CSUEB under 20% from the field in the second half. CWU will look to stay hot Saturday against Stanislaus State with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 26, Sunshine Huerta 17, Asher Cai 16, Tori Maeda 11, Schow 2, Bush 5, Heitschmidt 4, Smith 3, Coulter-Fa'amafu 0. Totals 26-57 24-31 84.
CAL STATE EAST BAY — Delia Moore 17, Jaela Richardson 17, Payton Sterk 13, Campbell 0, Linzie 0, Washington 3, K. Valencia 2, Bacci 2, Cooper 2, Rosemon 1, L. Valencia 0, Dean 0. Totals 22-73 10-13 63.
CWU=8=13=36=27=—=84
CSEB=12=21=19=11=—=63
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Central men fall short in opener
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington couldn't overcome ice-cold outside shooting in a season-opening 77-57 loss to Cal State Monterey Bay on Friday night.
The Wildcats made just one 3-pointer in 20 attempts and faded midway through the second half when CSUMB reeled off a 10-0 run. Central's 18 turnovers proved costly as it tried to come back from a 10-point halftime deficit.
"The team kept fighting and cut (the deficit) to six twice in the second half to grab some momentum," coach Brandon Rinta said. "We need to be able to make shots and take better care of the basketball moving forward."
A 10-0 run by the Otters extended their lead to 56-40 and Central never recovered. Matt Poquette scored a team-high 12 points for the Wildcats, who will return to action tomorrow against No. 9 Cal State Bernardino at Western Oregon.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Matt Poquette 12, Hector 9, Banks 7, Gennett 2, Kamalu-Vargas 2, McNeil 9, Taylor 6, Brown III 4, Brizee 4, Pepper 2, Ainslie 0, Spivey 0. Totals 20-62 16-20 57.
CAL STATE MONTEREY BAY — Joe Wall 22, Jailen Nelson 12, Levi Frankland 10, Schilling 4, Johnston 2, Jordan Archie 11, Britton 7, Johnson 7, Williams 2, Adams 0. Totals 30-63 7-9 77.
Halftime: 33-23 CSUMB.
