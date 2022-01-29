ELLENSBURG — Two former Ellensburg High standouts played key roles for Central Washington at Nicholson Pavilion on Saturday.
Senior Kassidy Malcolm reached 1,000 career points and freshman Brinley Hagemeier sank three free throws to seal the Wildcats' 71-65 win over Northwest Nazarene. Malcolm, who scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds, became just the sixth player in program history to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.
Hagemeier came off the bench to play a career-high 25 minutes and scored six of her eight points in the final 15 seconds to help Central extend its winning streak to eight games. At 13-4, the Wildcats are off to their best start since the 2006-07 season.
They opened the game on a 16-4 run only to watch Northwest Nazarene quickly come back and then take a six-point lead in the second quarter. Central answered with an 8-0 run capped off by two baskets from Samantha Bowman, who led the Wildcats with 15 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals.
East Valley graduate Ashlynn Sylve battled through foul trouble to score 10 points in just 18 minutes for the Nighthawks, who fell a game back of second-place Central in the GNAC standings. The Wildcats will travel to Alaska next week for three games in four days, starting with games at Alaska Fairbanks on Wednesday and Thursday.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Clare Eubanks 10, Ashlynn Sylve 10, Nieto 6, Clark 2, Knishka 2, Nyalam Thabach 19, Jordan Pinson 10, Thurman 4, Clark 2. Totals 24-59 14-17 65.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kizzah Maltezo 19, Samantha Bowman 15, Kassidy Malcolm 11, Huerta 7, Maeda 3, Hagemeier 8, Heitschmidt 5, Gardner 3. Totals 26-62 14-23 71.
NW Nazarene=18=19=12=16=—=65
CWU=21=17=19=14=—=71
CWU highlights: Bowman 20 rebs, 4 assts, 4 blks, 4 stls; Malcolm 7 rebs; Maltezo 4 assts, 4 stls.
---
Yaks comeback falls short at North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Yakima Valley couldn't dig out of a big early hole in a 70-58 loss at North Idaho.
The Yaks trailed by as much as 20 in the first half and managed to cut the deficit to eight in the third quarter on a layup by Haley Wammock, who led YVC with 16 points, 11 rebounds nad six assists. The Yaks plan to host Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Haley Wammock 16, Carla Cardenas 15, Taelyr Overby 10, Standley 5, Campbell 4, Klebaum 4, Garfias 2, Luhr 2, Ramos 0. Totals 17-68 19-32 58.
NORTH IDAHO — Laney Smith 18, Maggie Graves 11, Uschmann 9, Hagy 4, Beam 4, Kaylee Banks 14, Beem 6, Harry 4. Totals 25-71 10-12 70.
YVC=6=11=16=25=—=58
N. Idaho=24=8=16=22=—=70
3-point goals: NNU 3-12 (Pinson 2-5, Nieto 1-3) CWU 5-30 (Huerta 2-5, Maeda 1-4, Gardner 1-4, Maltezo 1-7). Rebounds: NNU 37 (Eubanks 7, Thabach 7), CWU 39 (Bowman 20). Assists: NNU 12 (Nieto), CWU 15 (Maltezo 4, Bowman 4). Turnovers: NNU 20, CWU 18. Steals: NNU 11 (Pinson 3, Thurman 3), CWU 13 (Maltezo 4, Bowman 4. Fouls: NNU 20, CWU 11. Fouled out —Sylve.
---
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Late shot sinks Central at rival Western
BELLINGHAM — In an intense rivalry game full of big shots, Western Washington got the last one Saturday night at Carver Gym.
After Central Washington Xavier Smith sank two free throws to tie the game and give him a career-high 32 points, Jalen Green beat the buzzer to hand the Wildcats a 90-88 loss. Their desperation heave from halfcourt wasn't close, snapping a dominant three-game winning streak.
"That was a tough ending to a hard-fought game," coach Brandon Rinta said. "Our guys never let up no matter how the momentum shifted back and forth."
Amari Stafford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 1:42 left and Smith knocked down a jumper to tie the game at 86 shortly after the minute mark. But despite shooting 52.5% from the field, Central couldn't get the stops it needed to move into a tie for first place in the GNAC standings.
Green scored 25 points on 12-of-17 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Vikings, who beat the Wildcats on the glass 35-27. Central led by as much as 12 in the first half but neither team could stretch its advantage out to more than five points as they went back-and-forth after halftime.
Matt Poquette scored 14 points as one of five Wildcats in double figures, including Amari Stafford, who made all four of his field goals scored all 11 of CWU's bench points. Central's three league losses this season have all come on the road by two points each.
The Wildcats (5-3, 11-3) will return home Tuesday to welcome Saint Martin's to Ellensburg for the start of a five-game homestand. Central's a perfect 5-0 at Nicholson Pavilion this season with every win by double digits.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 32, Matt Poquette 14, Marques Gilson 13, David Thompson 10, Gennett 8, Amari Stafford 11, Banks 0, Pollard 0, Rose 0, Brizee 0. Totals 32-61 18-21 88.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Jalen Green 25, Daniel Hornbuckle 19, Luke Lovelady 15, D'Angelo Minnis 10, Secrest 2, Lucas Holden 10, Ayala 6, Johnson 2, Welp 0. Totals 33-66 15-21 90.
Halftime: 49-47 CWU.
3-point goals: CWU 6-13 (Stafford 3-3, Smith 2-4, Gennett 1-2) WWU 9-20 (Hornbuckle 5-8, Ayala 2-2, Holden 2-3). Rebounds: CWU 27 (Gilson 6), WWU 35 (Green 12). Assists: CWU 11 (Smith 4), WWU 14 (Minnis 8). Turnovers: CWU 14, WWU 15. Steals: CWU 6, WWU 9. Fouls: CWU 20, WWU 22. Fouled out —None.
Yaks stumble at North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Yakima Valley's three-game win streak ended with a 90-67 loss at North Idaho on Saturday.
Godwin Ilumoka started in place of injured point guard Alexzander Delgado and scored a team-high 16 points while West Valley graduate Conner Turner nearly posted a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds. Mason Tinley scored 12 points off the bench for the Yaks, who are set to host Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Godwin Ilumoka 16, Quentin Raynor 11, Turner 8, C. Murphy 4, Funk 0, Mason Tinley 12, Braun 8, Chamble 4, Kari 4. Totals 25-62 11-20 67.
NORTH IDAHO — Taden King 25, Julius Mims 11, Dainel Santana 10, Skalskiy 9, DeWitt 7, Gavin Gilstrap 10, Bailey 7, Von Bruck 5, Johnson 3, Kiesbuy 3, Hugs 0, Rice 0. Totals 32-65 15-19 90.
Halftime: 90-67 NIC.
YVC highlights: Ilumoka 7 rebs; Conner Turner 9 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.