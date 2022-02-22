The awards keep piling up for Central Washington junior and Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman.
She picked up her league-best fifth GNAC player of the week award on Monday after leading the Wildcats to a pair of wins. No other player has won the award more than twice this season.
Bowman began the week by putting up 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting while grabbing 14 rebounds in a 66-46 win over Western Oregon. She posted her 18th double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 78-73 win at Saint Martin’s on Saturday.
The 6-foot-3 center ranks fourth in the GNAC with 16.5 points per game and her 15.6 rebounds per game leads the nation. She’s already broken the Central Washington single-season rebounding record and needs just 27 more to break the GNAC record set by Simon Fraser’s Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe during the 2012-13 season.
YVC drops 2OT thriller
Eisenhower grad Haley Wammock and Zillah grad Iliana Ramos both scored 25 points for the Yaks in a 101-99 double overtime loss to visiting Blue Mountain Monday night.
Ramos hit two free throws with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game and Blue Mountain’s Jaden Chavez hit a 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer in a game that featured 87 free throws and eight players who fouled out. The Yaks will host North Idaho on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Jaden Chavez 22, Jaelyn Brainard 20, Sydney Younger 19, Tonkin McKeeley 12, Ellie Acord 12, Lokotui 8, Kohr 6, Blood 2, Orton 0, Benson 0. Totals 33-74 28-45 101.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Haley Wammock 25, Macy Luhr 11, Overby 8, Campbell 5, Standley 5, Iliana Ramos 25, Carla Cardenas 15, Klebaum 5, Carpenter 0. Totals 31-81 31-42 99.
Blue Mountain 17 14 19 21 15 15 — 101
Yakima Valley 19 21 14 17 15 13 — 99
YVC highlights: Wammock 15 rebs, 4 assts; Cardenas 7 rebs.
Wildcats fall to Anchorage
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington couldn’t hold off a comeback from Alaska Anchorage in an 89-81 home loss Monday night.
The Wildcats led by 15 in the second half before the Seawolves stormed back and then ended the game on a 10-2 run. Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm scored 20 points and Zillah’s Samantha Bomwan scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Central, which will host Montana State Billings on Thursday.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Tennae Voliva 17, Lauren Johnson 14, Jahnna Hajdukovich 11, Evans 7, Pinckney 6, Kimani Fernandez 10, Langi 8, Bey 5, Jackson 5, Marfil 4, Ingram 2. Totals 35-64 10-11 89.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 24, Kassidy Malcolm 20, Kizzah Maltezo 17, Huerta 5, Maeda 3, Troy 9, Heitschmidt 3. Totals 30-59 10-14 81.
Alaska Anchorage 17 17 28 27 — 89
Central Washington 15 30 19 17 — 81
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Yaks hold on at home
Yakima Valley held off a late rally to beat visiting Blue Mountain 93-80 Monday night at Sherar Gym.
Quentin Raynor scored 17 points nd West Valley grad Conner Turner posted another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four assists and two blocks. Bright Kari added 18 points for Yakima Valley, which sits just a half game out of the final playoff spot from the NWAC East heading into Saturday’s home game against second-place North Idaho.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Jacob Holling 23, Chad Napoleon 16, Kash Lang 12, Byron Patt 10, Thompson 7, Glenn 6, Traudt 4, Wright 2, Lyford 0, Patterson 0. Totals 30-67 10-25 80.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner 19, Bright Kari 18, Quentin Raynor 17, Funk 6, Delgado 6, Erin Chamble 10, C. Murphy 8, Braun 5, Ilumoka 4, Tinley 4, M. Murphy 0.
Halftime: 43-32 YVC.
YVC highlights: Turner 11 rebs, 4 assts, 2 blks; Christian Murphy 8 rebs; Alexzander Delgado 4 assts.
