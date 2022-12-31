SEATTLE — No. 16 Central Washington’s comeback attempt came up short in a 70-63 loss at Seattle Pacific on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats’ defense created plenty of opportunities to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter lead but the offense couldn’t take advantage enough to extend a seven-game winning streak. Samantha Bowman and Sunshine Huerta both missed open looks that would have put Central within three before the Falcons put the game away at the free throw line.
“They did a good job of crowding our ballhandlers and flying at shooters,” CWU coach Randi-Richardson-Thornley said. “We didn’t do a good job of making consistent adjustments as well as made some critical mistakes down the stretch.”
Bowman, a Zillah grad, recorded another double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Huerta added 16 points and Asher Cai scored 14 to give Division II’s highest scoring trio only two points less than its average of 55.3 per game this season.
Ashley Altar scored a career-high 31 points to lead SPU, which matched its season-high as a team. The Wildcats (3-1 GNAC, 11-2) will go to Big Bend Community College next Thursday for a home game against No. 8 Western Washington, which beat Alaska Fairbanks Saturday to improve to 9-1.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 23, Sunshine Huerta 16, Asher Cai 14, Schow 2, Maeda 3, Smith 6, Heitschmidt 2, Johnson 0. Totals 28-64 0-1 54.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Ashley Alter 31, Natalie Hoff 14, Hunter Beirne 10, Eddy 5, M. Hoff 6, Berry 2, Weatherspoon 2, De Vergilio 0. Totals 28-68 1-3 61.
Central Washington 18 15 14 16 — 63
Seattle Pacific 16 22 19 13 — 70
CWU highlights: Bowman 15 rebs, 3 stls; Maeda 5 assts; Schow 6 rebs.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
’Cats drop third straight on roadSEATTLE — Central Washington remains winless on the road this season after a 93-84 loss at Seattle Pacific.
Matt Poquette’s layup gave the Wildcats a 34-32 lead before the Falcons scored the last 13 points of the first half. Central trailed by as much as 18 in the second half of its third road loss.
Selah grad Noah Pepper scored a career-high 14 points off the bench to go along with three steals and Poquette led the Wildcats with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Brock Gilbert dished out 12 assists for Central (0-3, 4-9), which will play a home game vs. Alaska Anchorage at Big Bend Community College on Thursday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Matt Poquette 18, Camron McNeil 12, Samaad Hector 12, Gilbert 9, Banks 4, Noah Pepper 14, Gennett 12, Brown III 3, Spivey 0. Totals 32-64 12-17 84.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Shaw Anderson 22, Maui Sze 20, Zack Paulsen 17, Syon Blackmon 10, Samore 7, Evans 8, Rouse 6, Whitman 3, Baker-McCann 0. Totals 32-55 12-13 93.
Halftime: 45-36 SPU.
CWU highlights: Gilbert 12 assts, 3 stls; Poquette 11 rebs; Hector 7 rebs, 2 blks; Pepper 3 stls.
