ANCHORAGE — Despite a big second-half rally, Central Washington couldn’t quite recover from a slow start in a 78-68 loss at Alaska Anchorage Saturday night.
Ellensburg graduate Kassidy Malcolm scored a game-high 28 points, including a 3-pointer to cut what was once an 18-point deficit down to two with 4:25 remaining. But Anchorage closed the game out on a 10-2 run to end Central’s school-record 10-game win streak.
"Credit to UAA who shot the ball really well tonight and came out and dictated the first quarter, which was ultimately the difference in the game," CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "Lots we can learn and take away from this loss, which will hopefully make us stronger heading into the final seven games of the conference regular season."
The Wildcats fell behind 21-4 and trailed 33-15 midway through the second quarter. Malcolm's putback layup capped off a key 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to as Central got within four, showing few signs of fatigue in their third game in four days.
Kizzah Maltezo scored 17 points and made five of Central's season-high 40 3-point attempts. They converted 14 to match a season-high set previously in two other games on less than 30 attempts.
Anchorage shot much more efficiently from beyond the arc, making 6-of-13 while shooting 46% from the field. It's just the second time all season Central has allowed 78 points, with the other being a 78-71 loss to Westminster College back in November.
Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman grabbed 15 rebounds to give her 287 for the season, shattering the previous record of 275 with seven games remaining. The Wildcats (8-3, 15-5) will host Simon Fraser on Thursday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 28, Kizzah Maltezo 17, Huerta 6, Maeda 6, Bowman 6, Heitschmidt 5, Gardner 0, Hagemeier 0. Totals 24-63 6-6 68.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Tennae Voliva 20, Jazzpher Evans 10, Hajdukovich 9, Pinckney 8, Langi 6, Lauren Johnson 11, Marfil 6, Bey 3, Ingram 3, Fernandez 2, Jackson 0. Totals 31-59 10-13.
Central Washington 7 20 23 18 — 68
Alaska Anchorage 23 15 22 18 — 78
3-point goals: CWU 14-40 (Maltezo 5-14, Malcolm 4-10, Maeda 2-7, Huerta 2-5, Heitschmidt 1-2), UAA 6-13 (Johnson 3-3, Hajdukovich 1-2, Voliva 1-2, Ingram 1-3). Rebounds: CWU 31 (Bowman 15), UAA 35 (Voliva 9). Assists: CWU 21 (Huerta 7, Maeda 5), UAA 21. Turnovers: CWU 12, UAA 14. Steals: CWU 5 (Bowman 3), UAA 6 (Voliva 3). Fouls: CWU 12, UAA 18. Fouled out—Evans.
Yaks fall at Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley couldn’t keep up with first-place Walla Walla in an 85-44 road loss Saturday afternoon.
Tahlia Klebaum, who hit a game-winning buzzer beater Wednesday against Treasure Valley, led the Yaks with eight points off the bench. They’ll play at Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Wammock 7, Overby 6, Standley 4, Campbell 1, Cardenas 0, Klebaum 8, Ramos 7, Luhr 7, Carpenter 3, Garfias 1, Valentinez 0. Totals 15-51 13-15 44..
WALLA WALLA — Brie Holecek 17, Makayla DeBry 15, Trappett 6, Harper 4, Mills 4, Darbi Avery 10, Scudder 8, Ziegler 6, Smith 5, Russell 4, Long 3, Ogden 3. Totals 34-70 12-15 85.
Yakima Valley 13 9 13 9 — 44
Walla Walla 29 17 23 16 — 85
3-point goals: YVC 1-13 (Ramos 1-3), WWCC 5-19 (DeBry 5-10). Rebounds: YVC 24 (Wammock 7), WWCC 35. Assists: YVC 3, WWCC 26. Turnovers: YVC 18, WWCC 11. Steals: YVC 2, WWCC 13 (Long 4). Fouls: YVC 16, WWCC 13. Fouled out—None.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
YVC defense falters in loss at Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley struggled to slow down hot-shooting Walla Walla in a 100-78 road loss on Saturday.
Quentin Raynor’s 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting wasn’t enough to match the Warriors, who shot nearly 62% from the field and hit two-thirds of their shots in the second half. West Valley graduate Conner Turner scored 14 points for WWCC, which will face another tough test Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley, the last unbeaten team in the NWAC East.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentin Raynor 27, Conner Turner 14, Funk 5, Delgado 5, Kari 2, C. Murphy 8, Ilumoka 6, Braun 5, Chamble 4, M. Murphy 2, Tinley 0. Totals 29-61 14-20 78.
WALLA WALLA — Jake Poulton 27, Jander Cline 22, Josh Gillespie 14, Spencer Wright 11, Kelly 6, Niko Robben 11, Fletcher 4, Wells 3, Hymas 2, White 0, Metz 0, Mason 0, Zunic 0. Totals 39-63 10-13 100.
WWCC highlights: Raynor 5 rebs; Alexzander Delgado 3 stls; Turner 2 blks.
3-point goals: YVC 6-16 (Raynor 5-11, Funk 1-1), WWCC 12-26 (Poulton 3-5, Robben 3-6, Kelly 2-2, Gillespie 2-2, Wright 1-2, Wells 1-4). Rebounds: YVC 20 (Raynor 5), WWCC 30 (Cline 8). Assists: YVC 10 (Turner 3), WWCC 25 (Wright 8). Turnovers: YVC 11, WWCC 12. Steals: YVC 5, WWCC 10 (Poulton 5). Fouls: YVC 12, WWCC 16. Fouled out—None.
BASEBALL
Wildcats split doubleheader in Idaho
Central Washington opened its baseball season with a 9-5 win at College of Idaho, highlighted by a 4-for-4 day with two doubles and two runs for Austin Hauck.
Zach Berryman went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, then had one the Wildcats’ eight hits in a 15-3 loss to close out the doubleheader. CWU will close out the series with another doubleheader on Sunday.
Game 1
CWU 312 003 000 — 9 14 1
College of Idaho 002 001 002 — 5 10 2
Touhey, Bradley (6) and Ohland. Wood, Brewer (7) and Danner.
CWU highlights: Zach Berryman 3-5, 2 runs, RBI, sb; Adam Fahsel 2b, RBI; Austin Hauck 4-4, 2 2b, 2 runs; Austin Ohland 2-5, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Tyler McClain 2-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Michael Peter 1-3, 2b, run.
Game 2
CWU 000 001 020 — 3 8 2
College of Idaho 140 242 20x — 15 14 0
Rasmussen, Conners (2), Lemming (4), Goudzwaard (5), Lindholm (7), Garza II (8) and Leid. Root, Vaughn (8), Durski (8), Keener (9) and Miller.
CWU highlights: Adam Fahsel 1-4, 2b, run; Andrew Vankemseke 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Ben Leid 2-3, RBI.
MEN'S RUGBY
Central pulls away in second half to top Western
BELLINGHAM —Central Washington turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 46-3 win over Western Washington Saturday at Harrington Field.
Arona Tauiliili scored twice, both early in the second half, and Julian Arteaga, Mitchell Hirose, Calvin Liulamaga, Jimmy Thomas, Oscar Treacy and Jack Tregoning scored one try apiece. The Wildcats improved to 2-0 heading into next Thursday's match at Trinity Western.
