BURNABY, B.C. — When Central Washington's top three scorers all start clicking, the Wildcats can be near impossible to stop.
Simon Fraser couldn't find an answer Thursday night as Central scored its highest point total since Christmas in an 88-81 win behind the highest scoring trio in Division II. GNAC leading scorer Samantha Bowman put up 29 to go with her 21 rebounds, Sunshine Huerta contributed 24 points and freshman Asher Cai added 22.
"I think we do a really good job of sharing the ball and finding the hot hands," Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "We had 18 assists tonight, which is great."
That meant those three almost exclusively as they scored 66 of the Wildcats' first 71 points, easily surpassing their combined season average of 52.9 points per game before a Claire Heitschmidt layup to end the third quarter. Point guard Tori Maeda, who dished out a team-high seven assists, stepped up to knock down two key threes after SFU started the third quarter on an 8-0 run to cut Central's lead to 73-72.
Freshman Riley Johnson started for just the second time this season and played a career-high 32 minutes, primarily for defensive purposes. She helped hold the league's second-leading scorer, Jessica Wisotzki, to 15 points, all in the second half.
"Tonight it was a matchup thing and us wanting to be able to put one of our best defenders, if not our best perimeter defender, in the game," Richardson-Thornley said.
Central hit 14 threes for the first time since November and grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, including six by Bowman. The Zillah grad took over sole possession of second on the GNAC's career rebounding list, just 93 behind first place with six regular season games to play.
Richardson-Thornley said the Wildcats (8-4 GNAC, 16-5) will need to be at their best again Saturday when they travel to Bellingham to face No. 9 Western Washington.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 29, Sunshine Huerta 24, Asher Cai 22, Maeda 9, Johnson 0, Bush 2, Heitschmidt 2, Schow 0, Smith 0. Totals 33-66 8-9 88.
SIMON FRASER — Jessica Wisotzki 15, Sophia Wisotzki 14, Gemma Cutler 10, Gardner 2, Kramer 0, Sophie Klassen 12, Grace Killins 12, Swant 8, Dulai 4, Stewart 0. Totals 31-65 15-20 81.
Central Washington=21=28=24=15=—=88
Simon Fraser=15=26=23=—=81
CWU highlights: Bowman 21 rebs, 4 assts; Maeda 7 assts.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Late run sinks Wildcats in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Central Washington came up just short for the second straight game in a 69-66 loss at Alaska Fairbanks Thursday night.
The Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to tie the score at 61 before the Nanooks answered with seven straight points of their own. A layup by Samaad Hector cut the deficit to two with 40 seconds left but he missed a pair of game-tying 3-pointers, including a desperation heave at the buzzer after a missed free throw.
Hector joined Camron McNeil in scoring 12 points for Central and Matt Poquette scored a team-high 14 to go along with six rebounds. CWU's defense forced 19 turnovers but UAF shot nearly 57% from the field to hand Central its second straight loss following five consecutive wins.
Central (5-7, 9-12) lost 70-69 to Montana State Billings last weekend and will look to get back on track Saturday at Alaska Anchorage.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Matt Poquette 14, Camron McNeil 12, Samaad Hector 12, Banks 8, Gilbert 7, Colby Gennett 13, Kamalu-Vargas 0, Pepper 0, Spivey 0. Totals 26-60 7-8 66.
ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Abdullahi Mohammed 15, Paul Johnson 12, Tyler Mrus 12, Hopkins 4, Nguyen 3, Jaycson Bereal 16, Sturm 5, Garcia 2. Totals 25-44 13-20 69.
Halftime: 30-28 CWU.
CWU highlights: Gilbert 6 assts; Hector 8 rebounds; Poquette 6 rebs.
