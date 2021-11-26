ELLENSBURG — Central Washington opened its home tournament in impressive fashion Friday night.
The Wildcats avenged their lone loss of the season by knocking off Westminster 83-71 thanks to a dominant third quarter. Ellensburg graduate Kassidy Malcolm scored a game-high 25 points and Samantha Bowman posted her fourth double-double in five games with 13 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three blocks.
Westminster beat Central 78-71 in Idaho a week ago and took an early lead in the rematch despite quickly falling behind 5-0. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kizzah Maltezo and Malcolm to start the second quarter put the Wildcats ahead.
They finally took control on a 9-0 run in the third quarter, capped off by two free throws from Malcolm. Nearly four minutes later, Maltezo, who scored 23 points, hit another three to give Central its biggest lead of the game at 64-45.
The Wildcats shot better than 49% from the field and made 12 3-pointers on their way to a season-high in points. They’ll return to action to host MSU Denver at Nicholson Pavilion on Saturday.
WESTMINSTER — Abby Mangum 23, Ashley Greenwood 19, Sarah McGinley 11, Lyndzi Rich 10, Falatea 2, Olevao 4, Okerlund 2. 30-59 8-11 71.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 25, Kizzah Maltezo 23, Samantha Bowman 13, Jenna Troy 10, Maeda 4, Huerta 5, Sisul 3, Heitschmidt 0, Bush 0. 28-57 15-17.
WC 22 16 9 24 — 71
CWU 21 22 21 19 — 83
3-point goals: WC 3-15 (McGinley 3-9), CWU 12-31 (Malcolm 3-3, Troy 3-4, Maltezo 3-10, Bowman 1-2, Sisul 1-2, Huerta 1-5). Rebounds: WC 26 (Rich 8), CWU 34 (Bowman 13). Assists: WC 14, CWU 19 (Maltezo 6, Maeda 6. Turnovers: WC 14, CWU 14. Steals: WC 10 (Greenwood 3, McGinley 3), CWU 6 (Maltezo 3). Fouls: WC 16, CWU 10. Fouled out —None.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
YVC shoots past Centralia
LONGVIEW — A big second-half run propelled Yakima Valley to a 103-92 win over Centralia in the first round of the Red Devil Classic on Friday.
Godwin Ilumoka’s 17 points led five players in double figures for the Yaks, who led by 22 after a 15-0 run early in the second half. They shot better than 63% from the field as a team after halftime and will play Southwest Oregon in a semifinal Saturday at 4 p.m.
CENTRALIA — Colby White 27, Claudell Quinland Jr. 13, Konan 12, Kelly 8, Davis Jr. 6, Bryce Cline 14, Keeton 8, Dutranoy 4. 29-60 20-23 92.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Grey Braun 14, Bright Kari 13, Quentin Raynor 12, Delgado 7, Turner 7, Godwin Ilumoka 17, Conner Kelley 14, McMillan 9, C. Murphy 7, Tinley 3, Funk 0, M. Murphy 0. 43-70 10-18 103.
Halftime: 40-28 YVC.
3-point goals: CC 14-18 (Cline 4-5, White 4-6, Quinland 3-3, Kelly 2-2, Davis 1-1), YVC 7-10 (Raynor 2-2, Braun 1-1, Kelley 1-1, Tinley 1-1, McMillan 1-1, Ilumoka 1-2). Rebounds: CC 30 (Konan 7), YVC 33 (Turner 9, Kari 8). Assists: CC 13 (Konan 4), YVC 16. Turnovers: CC 6, YVC 5. Steals: CC 2, YVC 0. Fouls: CC 12, YVC 12. Fouled out —None.
Central pulls away late
SALT LAKE CITY — Central Washington bounced back from a second-half rally to pick up an 80-68 win at Westminster Friday night.
Coach Brandon Rinta said the Wildcats responded well in front of a loud Westminster crowd after losing their nine-point second-half lead. Following a timeout, Central locked down on defense and went on a 10-2 run to take control of its first game in 13 days due to COVID-19.
“That’s as guts of a win as I’ve been a part of in a long time just based on the fact of what this team has been through in the last 10 days,” Rinta said.
He said some players only cleared Covid protocols as recently as Thursday after Central canceled its trip to Canada for three games last weekend. The Wildcats’ offense started slow but the defense kept things close until shots began to fall.
A 13-2 run over more than five minutes put Central ahead 24-10. The Wildcats shot just 39% in the first half before improving to better than 57% from the field after halftime.
Their best offense came from feeding forward Marques Gilson, who scored 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Micah Pollard added 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting off the bench for the Wildcats after scoring just 11 points in his first two games this season.
“He’s definitely capable of this,” Rinta said. “I think there’ll be more nights like this for him.”
The next test for Central (2-1) will be recovering quickly to face Fort Lewis Saturday afternoon. Rinta said the Skyhawks looked impressive during their 89-63 win over Western Oregon and could be contenders for a Division II NCAA tournament bid as well as a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Marques Gilson 28, Xavier Smith 11, David Thompson 10, Stafford 5, Brizee 0, Micah Pollard 19, Knight 7, Banks 0, Gennett 0, Poquette 0, Rose 0. 30-64 12-14 80.
WESTMINSTER — Yusuf Mohamed 23, Matt Kitzman 11, Torbert 9, B. Johnson 4, Avila 0, Miller 8, Bell 6. Johnson 4, Blackner 3. 25-62 14-17 68.
Halftime: 66-62 CWU.
3-point goals: CWU 8-20 (Pollard 3-5, Thompson 2-4, Smith 1-3, Stafford 1-3, Knight 1-4), WC 4-22 (Brantzen 1-1, Kitzman 1-4, Mohamed 1-4, Torbert 1-6). Rebounds: CWU 38 (Gilson 6, Stafford 6), WC 34 (Kitzman 7). Assists: CWU 11, WC 9. Turnovers: CWU 11, WC 10. Steals: CWU 4, WC 5. Fouls: CWU 14, WC 16. Fouled out —None.
