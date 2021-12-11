NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington couldn’t quite complete a late rally in a 61-59 conference loss at Northwest Nazarene Saturday afternoon.
Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman returned from a two-game absence to put up game-highs of 29 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and five steals for her fifth double-double of the season. The Wildcats trailed 57-51 with five minutes remaining before scoring five straight points to cut the lead to one, but they could never tie the game or go ahead.
Central (1-2 GNAC, 5-4 overall) will continue its five-game road trip with a nonconference game at Concordia (Calif.) on Saturday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 29, Kizzah Maltezo 12, Malcolm 7, Huerta 4, Maeda 4, Heitschmidt 3, Troy 0, Hagemeier 0, Bush 0. 21-50 11-17 59.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Nyalam Thabach 13, Erin Jenkins 11, Sylve 6, Pinson 4, Nieto 4, Teagan Thurman 11, Eubanks 78, Knishka 2, K. Cark 2, E. Clark 2. 24-66 8-11 61.
CWU 15 18 11 15 — 59NNU 13 10 22 16 — 61CWU highlights: Bowman 16 rebs, 5 stls, 3 blks; Valerie Huerta 6 rebs.
Yaks fade late
Yakima Valley stayed competitive until stumbling in the fourth quarter of a 68-46 loss to visiting Chemeketa Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks led by three with 90 seconds left in the third after two free throws by Haley Wammock, who grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Chemeketa scored the next 17 points to pull away from YVC, which got a double-double from Taelyr Overby and fell to 0-5 heading into Wednesday’s home game against Tacoma.
CHEMEKETA — Bekah Grimmer 15, Haytas 7, Martinez 6, B. Vasquez 4, Mike 3, Erin Counts 21, Dieker 5, Hendricks 3, Glenzel 2, Marriot 2, Rivera-Mondragon 0, C. Vasquez 0. 24-66 13-20 68.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Carla Cardenas 16, Wammock 6, Garfias 3, Campbell 2, Klebaum 1, Taelyr Overby 10, Valentinez 5, Ramos 3, Standley 0, Luhr 0. 15-58 11-20 46.
Chemeketa 17 9 13 19 — 68Yakima Valley 18 10 10 8 — 46YVC highlights: Wammock 12 rebs; Taelyr Overby 11 rebs; Cardenas 6 rebs.
MEN CWU 82, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 60 PACIFIC LUTHERAN — Jordan Thomas 12, Tyler Ashmore 10, Williams 9, Noland 7, Hall 7, McCurdy 6, Riedel 6, McGaughey-Fick 3. 26-61 3-6 60.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — David Thompson 18, Marques Gilson 17, Xavier Smith 12, Matt Poquette 11, Gennett 5, Pollard 8, Knight 5, Brizee 2, Lindren 2, Stafford 0, Rose 0, Pope 0. 36-71 5-6 82.
Halftime: 46-28 CWU.
CWU highlights: Marques Gilson 6 rebs, 2 blks; Thompson 4 assts; Pollard 3 stls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.