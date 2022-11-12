NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington picked up where it left off Friday night for its second straight win in Idaho Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Asher Cai led the way as the Wildcats jumped ahead early and cruised to an 86-62 win over Stanislaus State. Cai hit two threes to help Central jump out to a 17-3 lead and she scored 20 of her game-high 24 points in the first half while making 6-of-9 shots from beyond the arc.
“The first quarter we put an emphasis on our defense and holding Stanislaus to 12 in the first really fueled our offense as well,” coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “Asher had a great first half and gave us a big boost of confidence.”
Fellow freshman Ashley Schow’s layup capped off a 9-0 run to put the Wildcats ahead 45-22 three minutes before halftime. She scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with five rebounds and two steals.
Back-to-back buckets by Schow finished another 9-0 run to stretch Central’s lead out to 29 points by the end of the third quarter. Richardson-Thornley said Schow gave the Wildcats the boost they needed after halftime to ensure a strong follow-up to Friday night’s 84-63 win over Cal State East Bay.
Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman posted another double-double with 11 points 13 rebounds for Central, which shot better than 50% from the field and made 14-of-27 3-point attempts. The Wildcats will travel to Salt Lake City next week to take on Metro State on Friday and host Westminster College on Saturday.
“We learned a lot about ourselves this weekend and now have a better understanding of how we need to grow going into next weekend,” Richardson-Thornley said. “It’s nice to get that while also getting two West region wins.”
STANISLAUS STATE — Makayla Jackson 10, Armstrong 9, Marques 7, Lewis 6, McLeod 2, Addison 8, Moa 4, Gorman 4, Hornung 4, Woodson 3, Patterson 3, Richardson 2, Sran 0. Totals 24-73 8-15 62.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Asher Cai 24, Ashley Schow 17, Samantha Bowman 11, Huerta 9, Maeda 9, Heitschmidt 6, Smith 6, Coulter-Fa’amafu 2, Bush 2. Totals 32-62 8-10 86.
SSU 12 18 11 21 — 62
CWU 30 17 23 16 — 86
CWU highlights: Bowman 13 rebs, 4 assts; Cai 6 rebs, 6-11 3pt; Sunshine Huerta 7 assts; Claire Heitschmidt 8 rebs; Tori Maeda 4 assts, 3-3 3pt.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Central men can’t close out upsetMONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington couldn’t quite hold on in a 64-61 loss to No. 9 California State San Bernardino at Western Oregon Saturday night.
The Wildcats took a six-point lead on Matt Poquette’s dunk just after halftime and never trailed in the second half until Dontrell Shuler’s jump shot put the Yotes ahead 56-54 with 5:49 remaining. Central cut the lead to one on an Isaiah Banks 3-pointer at the 2:24 mark but couldn’t score again, including a missed three by Banks with 47 seconds left.
He was one of three starters to score nine points and Camron McNeil added 10 off the bench for the Wildcats, who shot just 37.5% from the field. They also committed 22 turnovers in their second straight loss to begin the season.
Central’s scheduled to take on Cal State San Marcos — the No. 2 team in the California Collegiate Athletic Association preseason poll behind CSUSB — next Friday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Banks 9, Gennett 9, Kamalu-Vargas 9, Hector 8, Poquette 4, Camron McNeil 10, Brizee 8, Brown III 4, Taylor 0, Spivey 0. 21-56 12-15 61.
CSUSB — Brandon Knapper 21, Dontrell Shuler 15, Robinson 8, Mickens 7, Fofana 2, Davis 8, Turner 3, Altman 0, Yee-Stephens 0. Totals 24-61 12-15 64.
Halftime: 33-29 CWU.
CWU highlights: Matt Poquette 11 rebs, 4 assts; Samaad Hector 2 blks; McNeil 3-5 3pt.
