ELLENSBURG — Central Washington wasn't going to let an NAIA program spoil its best start in 14 years.
The Wildcats jumped ahead early and cruised to a 93-48 win over Northwest Saturday night at Ellensburg High, one of their temporary homes while Nicholson Pavilion undergoes major renovations. Former Zillah standout Samantha Bowman scored 30 points on 14-of-19 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for her eighth double-double in nine game this season.
Freshman Ashley Schow added 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Central shot better than 60% from the field in the first half to open up a 30-point lead. If Central can win its last two nonconference games against Division III Whitman and NAIA Walla Walla at Yakima Valley College on Dec. 17 and 19, respectively, the Wildcats would improve to 10-1 for the first time since winning 11 of 12 games to start the 1977-78 season.
NORTHWEST — Kyrin Baklun 12, DuChesne 6, Lunday 6, Harder 5, Fleming 2, Gallatin 9, Sanchez 4, Marshall 3, Collins 1. Totals 17-73 10-15 48.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 30, Ashley Schow 14, Asher Cai 11, Sunshine Huerta 11, Maeda 0, Johnson 6, Heitschmidt 6, Smith 6, Bush 6, Coulter-Fa'amafu 3. Totals 40-77 3-7 93.
Northwest=10=11=16=11=—=48
Central Washington=29=22=21=21=—=93
CWU highlights: Bowman 12 rebs, Heitschmidt 9 rebs, Bush 8 rebs; Maeda 10 assts; Cai 5 assts, 3 stls.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central game moved to Monday
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington moved its game vs. Evergreen State to Monday night at Ellensburg High.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon but was postponed due to travel issues caused by inclement weather, according to a release. Central's 1-7 this season and will play home games against Langara and Walla Walla later this month to close out nonconference play.
