DENVER — Central Washington didn't wait until the second half to pull away Saturday in Denver.
A dominant second quarter carried the Wildcats to a 90-66 road win over Regis, one day after they scored a season-low 53 points in their first loss. Central opened the 10-minute period on a 20-1 run and ended up outscoring the Rangers 39-14 by shooting 13-of-19 from the field, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range.
After Claire Heitschmidt knocked down a three to open the quarter, freshman Asher Cai took over. She hit a three of her own and converted a 3-point play to start a stretch of eight straight points by herself on the way to a team-high 24.
"What I'm most proud about with Asher is just how she responded," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "We obviously had a game yesterday that we weren't happy with our effort and our performance."
Central trailed 46-21 at halftime of Friday's 72-53 loss to No. 21 Colorado School of Mines. The Wildcats entered Saturday's game outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 14 points in second halves while getting beat in three of five first halves.
They jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never trailed, thanks in part to 22 points by Sunshine Huerta. Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman scored eight of her 12 points in the second half and completed another double-double with 11 rebounds.
Heitschmidt added 14 points and shot 4-of-5 from 3-point range to help Central improve to 5-1. Richardson-Thornley said two straight games against physical teams prepared the Wildcats well for their conference opener against Western Oregon next Thursday at Ellensburg High School.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Sunshine Huerta 22, Asher Cai 22, Samantha Bowman 12, Maeda 8, Schow 0, Claire Heitschmidt 14, Smith 9, Coulter-Fa'amafu 3, Bush 0, Johnson 0. Totals 32-63 13-16 90.
REGIS — Erin Fry 15, Athena Saragoza 10, Ryan 4, Speights 7, Sam Deem 2, Morgan Smith 10, Stroberg 6, Diercks 4, Foster 3, Frenchers 3, Pitrof 2, Murphy 0, Crossland 0, Bollwahn 0. Totals 23-64 12-14 66.
CWU=17=39=16=18=—=90
Regis=14=14=16=22=—=66
CWU highlights: Bowman 11 rebs; Heitschmidt 6 rebs, 4-5 3pt.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Cold start sinks YVC
LONGVIEW — A slow start cost Yakima Valley in a 72-49 loss to host Lower Columbia College in the semifinals of the Red Devil Classic.
The Yaks scored first before giving up a 34-4 run broken up only by a pair of baskets from Godwin Ilumoka. He put up a team-high 28 points in YVC's season-opening win over Olympic on Friday but finished with just six Saturday night.
West Valley grad Conner Turner led YVC with 11 points and Jamon Kemp added 10 off the bench. Even after outscoring LCC in the second half, the Yaks finished shooting just 31.6% from the field and 2-of-15 from 3-point range.
Yakima Valley will conclude its opening weekend on Sunday against an opponent to be determined.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner 11, Cole 3, Tinley 2, Dunning 1, Tinner 0, Jamon Kemp 10, Ilumoka 6, Joe 6, Atazhoon 5, Bates 4. Totals 18-57 10-15 48.
LOWER COLUMBIA — Sherman Royal III 18, Kaden Horn 16, Holden 8, Harvey 8, Morris 5, Cole Hardy 11, Zeller 4, McCoy 2, Leitz 0. Totals 26-60 13-26 72.
Halftime: 44-19 LCC.
YVC highlights: Godwin Ilumoka 6 rebs; Quinn Atazhoon 8 rebs.
-
Central can't erase big deficit
NAMPA, Idaho — A frustrating first half proved too much to overcome for Central Washington in an 89-79 loss to Azusa Pacific at Northwest Nazarene Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats cut a 24-point second-half deficit down to eight with 47 seconds left but couldn't get any closer. Camron McNeil scored a team-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting and senior Matt Poquette added 18 points to go with nine rebounds and two blocks.
Samaad Hector contributed 16 points, including the first five for Central as it jumped ahead early. But a field goal drought of nearly five minutes allowed Azusa to go on a 9-0 run and a 10-0 run a few minutes later pushed APU's lead out to 36-20.
The Wildcats committed 10 turnovers allowed the Cougars to shoot better than 60% from the field in the first half. A much-improved defensive effort held APU to just 33% after halftime, while Central found its offensive touch to make 62% of its shots, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
That led to Central easily scoring more than 70 for the first time all season. GNAC play begins next Thursday when the Wildcats play their home opener vs. Western Oregon at Ellensburg High School.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 25, Matt Poquette 18, Samaad Hector 16, Banks 7, Gilbert 0, Gennett 8, Pepper 5, Taylor 0, Kamalu-Vargas 0, Brown III 0, Spivey 0. Totals 30-56 12-18 79.
AZUSA PACIFIC — Ken West 15, Justin Hemsley 13, Hayden Gray 12, Reidy 5, Kleppe 4, Bryce Sloan 12, McKelary Robertson 12, McBride 5, Taylor 6, Martin 5. Totals 28-59 22-24 89.
Halftime: 48-28 APU.
CWU highlights: Isaiah Banks 4 assts, 2 stls; Hector 8 rebs, 2 stls; Poquette 9 rebs, 2 blks.
--
