ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s big three enjoyed some solid offensive support in the team’s first game back in Ellensburg after a three-game road trip to Alaska last week.
Five players scored in double figures for the first time all season and Central Washington pulled away for a 92-69 win over Simon Fraser in GNAC women’s basketball Thursday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats scored 32 points in the fourth quarter to post a season-high in points after SFU cut a 13-point lead down to two in the third quarter.
Reigning GNAC player of the week Kassidy Malcolm led the way again with 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. The Ellensburg grad who leads the league in free throw percentage hit all six of her foul shots and Central finished 24-24 from the line for the night. Samantha Bowman posted her 15th double-double of the season with 12 points and 17 rebounds.
Kizzah Maltezo scored 18 points despite foul trouble that limited her to just 16 minutes, but coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said the other guards stepped up nicely in Maltezo’s absence. Freshman Valerie Huerta and sophomore Jenna Troy both contributed career-highs with 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Wildcats.
Central’s scheduled to host first-place Western Washington on Saturday in a rematch of the Wildcats’ 76-68 upset of the No. 5 Vikings in January.
SIMON FRASER — Jessica Jones 17, Georgia Swant 12, Jessica Wisotzki 11, Kramer 7, Hart 7, Cutler 4, Killins 3, S. Wisotzki 3, Dulai 3, Klassen 2, Gardner 0. Totals 27-70 8-12 69.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 27, Kizzah Maltezo 18, Valerie Huerta 15, Samantha Bowman 12, Maeda 0, Jenna Troy 11, Hagemeier 5, Heitschmidt 4, Bush 0. totals 27-64 24-24 92.
SFU 23 9 19 18 — 69
CWU 22 21 17 32 — 92
3-point goals: SFU 7-29 (Swant 2-2, J. Wisotzki 1-2, Kramer 1-3, Hart 1-4, Jones 1-5, Killins 1-9), CWU 14-33 (Maltezo 4-9, Troy 3-4, Malcolm 3-5, Huerta 3-8, Hagemeier 1-3). Rebounds: SFU 32 (Jones 6), CWU 50 (Bowman 17, Heitschmidt 18). Assists: SFU 16, CWU 23 (Bowman 6). Turnovers: SFU 10, CWU 14. Steals: SFU 8, CWU 5. Fouls: SFU 17, CWU 14. Fouled out —None.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
ELLENSBURG — A second-half rally helped Central Washington pick up a much-needed 76-74 win over Alaska Fairbanks Thursday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
Xavier Smith scored the Wildcats' last six points as they erased a seven-point deficit in the last five minutes. Central's leading scorer this season finished with 17 points on an off-shooting night and sank four free throws in the final 20 seconds.
The Nanooks missed a potential game-tying free throw with 30 seconds left and a long 3-pointer at the buzzer didn't even hit the rim. They led by as much as 11 in the second half before a 10-0 run by the Wildcats, capped off by Colby Gennett's 3-pointer.
He scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Matt Poquette added 15 to go along with his team-high seven rebounds to give Central a valuable presence inside with centers Marqus Gilson and Mitch Brizee both injured. Coach Brandon Rinta said the two big men remain day-to-day.
"It changes us without Marqus in there," Rinta said. "That changes how we operate a little bit and our guys did a good job of adjusting."
They allowed only five offensive rebounds and both starting guards, Smith and David Thompson, grabbed five rebounds apiece. Thompson also hit a key jumper and a pair of game-tying free throws down the stretch to give him 10 points.
Ellensburg graduate and CWU transfer Coleman Sparling led Alaska Fairbanks with 18 points, including the layup to put Fairbanks ahead 52-41. But Central responded immediately with a 10-0 run and Sparling didn't score again after briefly leaving the court due to a cramp with four minutes left.
"I've got a lot of respect for Coleman," said Rinta, who played at Central for Sparling's father and current Fairbanks coach Greg Sparling. "He was a 2-year-old when I was here hooping and I enjoyed interacting with him during team dinners."
Rinta credited Micah Pollard and Isaiah Banks for coming off the bench to provide a spark for the Wildcats' defense in the second half, when it looked as though they might lose for the fourth time in the last five games. Instead, Central (7-5, 13-6) moved back into a tie for third in the GNAC standings heading into a home game against first-place Alaska Anchorage (6-4, 11-6) on Saturday.
ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Coleman Sparling 18, Quin Barnard 11, Huerta 10, Mohamed 6, Sturm 2, Thomas 8, Shadeed Shabazz 12, Jones 6. Totals 30-62 7-9 73.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Colby Gennett 18, Xavier Smith 17, Matt Poquette 15, Amari Stafford 12, David Thompson 10, Banks 2, Rose 2, Lindgren 0, Pollard 0. Totals 30-63 9-10 76.
Halftime: 47-41 AFU.
3-point goals: UAF 6-15 (Huerta 2-4, Sparling 2-6, Barnard 1-2, Shabazz 1-3), CWU 7-21 (Stafford 4-7, Gennett 2-4, Smith 1-7). Rebounds: UAF 27 (Sparling 10), CWU 39 (Poquette 7, Gennett 6). Assists: UAF 14, CWU 15 (Thompson 6, Poquette 5). Turnovers: UAF 8, CWU 12. Steals: UAF 5, CWU 5. Fouls: UAF 17, CWU 12. Fouled out —None.
