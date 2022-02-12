ELLENSBURG — Xavier Smith carried the Central Washington men into pole position for the GNAC regular season title Saturday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The senior nailed the game-tying 3-pointer in regulation and hit two clutch shots in the final 20 seconds to give the Wildcats an 81-80 win over Alaska Anchorage. He finished with 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists, while Colby Gannett scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.
"(Smith) hit three really tough shots to help us win that game," Rinta said. "He gets up as many shots as anybody I've ever coached. He's in the gym at 6 a.m. just about every morning."
It's paid off all season long, with Smith averaging 19.2 points per game — second-best in the GNAC — and shooting 52.4% from the field while leading the team in field goal attempts. He's scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 12 games and has made nearly 87% of his free throws.
Rinta also credited Poquette for his work inside, and the Morton-White Pass graduate finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. He battled inside most of the game against 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward Oggie Pantovic, who fouled out late in a moment Rinta said changed the game.
Despite the continued absence of centers Marqus Gilson and Mitch Brizee, Central outrebounded Anchorage 45-37. Amari Stafford grabbed 10 rebounds for the smaller Wildcats.
"For us to be without those guys and going in against (Pantovic), for us to outrebound those guys, that shows a lot of heart," Rinta said.
Point guard David Thompson added 17 points and three steals in 35 minutes for Central. But he also committed nine of the Wildcats' 17 turnovers.
Central trailed by seven at halftime after Rinta said his team let Anchorage become too comfortable behind the 3-point line, and CWU fell behind by three on three separate occasions in overtime. The Wildcats plan to start their final two-game road trip of the season next Thursday at Western Oregon.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Tobin Karlberg 21, Oggie Pantovic 17, Hunter Sweet 14, David Rowlands 11, Crosby 0, AJ Garrity 12, Larsen 3, Devine 2, Riley 0. Totals 30-72 9-17 80.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Simith 26, David Thompson 17, Matt Poquette 14, Gennett 10, Stafford 3, Banks 6, Lindgren 3, Rose 2, Pollard 0. Totals 32-66 10-14 81.
Halftime: 41-34 UAA. End of regulation: 70-70.
3-point goals: UAA 11-31 (Garrity 3-6, Karlberg 3-11, Rowlands 2-5, Sweet 2-6, Larsen 1-1), CWU 7-23 (Thompson 3-6, Smith 2-4, Gennett 2-6). Rebounds: UAA 37 (Karlberg 10, Pantovic 9), CWU 45 (Gennett 10, Stafford 10, Smith 8, Poquette 8). Assists: UAA 15, CWU 13 (Smith 4). Turnovers: UAA 12, CWU 17. Steals: UAA 9 (Karlberg 5), CWU 9 (Smith 3, Thompson 3). Fouls: UAA 18, CWU 16. Fouled out —Pantovic, Thompson.
-
Yaks drop home game to CBC
Yakima Valley’s playoff hopes took another hit on Saturday with a 91-80 loss to Columbia Basin at Sherar Gym.
Quentin Raynor scored 16 points to lead five YVC players in double figures. The Yaks fell out of the top four — where they need to finish in the NWAC East in order to make the playoffs — heading into another key game Wednesday at third-place Spokane.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Munoz 3, Gerardo 2, Amar Rivers 10, Smith 8, Jase Edwards 23, Tyler Kurtz 26, Garrett Streufert 12, Cloaninger 7.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Tinley 6, Funk 0, Chamble 2, Quentin Raynor 16, Alexzander Delgado 14, Bright Kari 11, Braun 7, Chris Murphy 11, Conner Turner 13.
Halftime: 45-41 YVC.
-
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Central upset bid falls short
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington just missed another upset and a season sweep of No. 8 Western Washington in a 74-72 loss Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion.
Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm led the Wildcats’ offense once again with 23 points, capped off by a putback layup off her own miss with two seconds left. But they needed a three to tie, and a missed free throw ensure Central wouldn’t have a final shot to prevent Western’s fifth win in six games since a 76-68 home loss to the Wildcats.
"We just couldn't get enough stops," CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "Then the third quarter just killed us."
Only 12 points allowed Western to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a three-point lead heading into the final period. Richardson-Thornley said the Wildcats missed some open looks, including layups, and struggled to score with Zillah grad Samantha Bowman sidelined by foul trouble.
She also missed significant minutes in the first half but still managed to record another double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats. But they couldn't slow down Vikings guard Emma Duff, who scored a game-high 29 points and shot 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
"We stepped up in moments," Richardson-Thornley said. "We also missed a lot of moments throughout the game that we could have been a lot better."
Instead of moving into first place with a win, the loss dropped Central down to fourth, a half-game behind Alaska Anchorage and Montana State Billings. But Richardson-Thornley said the game still gave the Wildcats some valuable experience as they keep working towards their ultimate goal of reaching the NCAA tournament.
Central will look to bounce back next Thursday at Western Oregon. The Wildcats beat the Wolves 74-55 at home last month.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Emma Duff 29, Avery Dykstra 10, Olson 9, Walling 7, Castaneda 2, R. Dykstra 8, Zaragoza 4, Grandbois 3, Gimmaka 2, Fierke 0. Totals 30-69 8-14 74.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 23, Kizzah Maltezo 17, Samantha Bowman 13, Huerta 9, Maeda 5, Heitschmidt 5, Bush 0, Hagemeier 0, Troy 0. Totals 28-71 9-13 72.
WWU 17 15 18 24 — 74
CWU 19 16 12 25 — 72
3-point goals: WWU 6-18 (Duff 4-8, Olson 1-3, Grandbois 1-3), CWU 7-20 (Malcolm 3-6, Huerta 1-2, Maeda 1-2, Heitschmidt 1-2, Maltezo 1-8). Rebounds: WWU 43 (Grandbois 8), CWU 44 (Bowman 14, Heitschmidt 9, Malcolm 6). Assists: WWU 17, CWU 15 (Malcolm 4, Bowman 4). Turnovers: WWU 10, CWU 3. Steals: WWU 7, CWU 3. Fouls: WWU 16, CWU 14. Fouled out —None.
-
Yaks fall in overtime
Yakima Valley rallied in the second half but couldn’t quite outlast Columbia Basin in a 60-55 overtime loss Saturday at Sherar Gym.
Carla Cardenas scored 11 points to lead the Yaks, who trailed by six at halftime. They’ll travel to Spokane on Wednesday.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Lizardo 8, Ali May 19, Felix 0, Brander 3, Emma Maxwell 14, Nelson 0, Jacob 9, Liulamaga 1, Zavala 4, Holm 2.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Ramos 5, Taelyr Overby 10, Haley Wammock 10, Carla Cardenas 11, Campbell 8, Standley 2, Klebaum 9, Carpenter 0.
CBC 12 11 10 16 11 — 60
YVC 11 6 17 15 6 — 55
-
BASEBALL
Central splits doubleheader in California
Central Washington’s Austin Hauck homered for the third time in three games to snap a three-game losing streak and former Warden ace Ryan Arredondo gave up just two runs in six innings.
The Wildcats held on for a 5-4 win and followed that with a 5-4 loss after Cal State Bernardino scored two runs in the seventh and final inning to capture the series three games to one. Adam Fahsel contributed three hits and two doubles for Central, which will travel to Lewis-Clark State next Friday for the first of two doubleheaders in two days.
Game 1: Central Washington 5, Cal State Bernardino 4. Highlights: Ryan Arredondo 6 IP, 4 K, 2 ER; Adam Fahsel 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Austin Hauck 1-4, hr, 2 RBI; Michael Copeland 2-3; Trevor Tripoli 1-4, 2b.
Game 2: Cal State Bernardino 5, Central Washington 4 Highlights: Zach Berryman 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Fahsel 1-4, 2b, RBI; Charlie Larson 2-3, run, RBI;
RUGBY
Central Washington routs Huskies
ELLENSBURG — No. 7 Central Washington remained unbeaten through four games with an 88-0 win over Washington in the home opener at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday.
Jona Auvaa and Lewis Bonjean scored three tries each for the Wildcats, who will host No. 6 BYU next Saturday.
