SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Central Washington finally broke through to pick up a pair of impressive wins over ranked teams on the final day of the Yotes Classic Showcase.
The Wildcats began by knocking off No. 9 Cal State Los Angeles 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23 despite falling behind by at least four points every set. They wrapped up their trip by sweeping No. 18 Regis 25-23, 25-12, 25-19.
Kylie Thorne posted a career-high 19 kills against CSULA, which led by six in the first set before Central reeled off a 13-3 run. The Wildcats ended the third set on a 10-2 run and then scored six straight points to take a 10-8 lead in teh fourth.
Tia Andaya racked up 36 assists in the first match and added 21 more against Regis, while Hannah Stires posted 25 kills for the day to lead the Wildcats. Kaufman delivered nine kills to complement 12 more for Thorne in the final match.
Central Washington will play its last four nonleague matches at the Up North Preseason Tournament next week in Duluth, Minn., starting against Northern Michigan Friday at 10 a.m. The Wildcats (2-2) began their season by losing to No. 3 MSU Denver and tournament host No. 19 Cal State Bernardino.
CWU highlights — vs. CSULA: Emma Daoud-Hebert 5 kills, 3.5 blks; Ashley Kaufman 13 kills, 4 assts, blk, 9 digs, 4 aces; Shaunessy Fisk 5 digs, kill; Hannah Stires 12 digs; Kylie Thorne 19 kills, 5 digs; Morgan Halady 4 kills, 4 digs; Tia Andaya 36 assts, 7 kills, 2 blks, 9 digs; Scottie Ellsworth 9 kills, 2 digs. vs. Regis: Daoud-Hebert 2 kills, 3.5 blks; Kaufman 9 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Stires 3 assts, 13 digs; Thorne 12 kills, 6 digs; Andaya 2 kills, 24 assts, 5 digs; Ellsworth 7 kills.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Westminster tops Central
SEATTLE — Central Washington scored its first goal of the season but fell short in a 2-1 loss to Westminster at Seattle's Interbay Soccer Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Paige Savage connected on a header to send Lily Newberry's corner kick into the net just after Cassidy Orr scored her second goal for Westminster. CWU put four other shots on target and sophomore goalkeeper Mallory Patzer made three saves in her second career start.
The Wildcats (0-2) will travel to California next week to play at Chico State Thursday and at San Francisco State Saturday.
First half: 1, WU, Cassidy Orr, 35:00.
Second half: 2, WU, Orr; 3, CWU, Paige Savage (Lily Newberry), 69:00.
Saves: Mashaun Estridge (WU); Mallory Patzer (CWU).
