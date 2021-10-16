ELLENSBURG — Strong defense and serving carried Central Washington to a 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of St. Martin's.
The Wildcats came up with 10 blocks, led by nine for middle blocker Emma Daoud-Hebert, and committed only two service errors with seven aces. Freshman Marianna Payne recorded a team-high eight kills for Central Washington, which will play at Simon Fraser next Thursday.
CWU highlights: Leanna Shymanski 5 kills; Sydney Remsburg 12 assists, 9 digs; Alyssa Smith 2 kills, 6 blocks; Laynie Erickson 5 kills, 5 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 5 kills, 9 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 4 kills, 9 digs; Hannah Stires 11 digs, 2 aces; Marianna Payne 8 kills; Tia Andaya 5 kills, 15 assists, 4 digs.
-
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Central Washington loses by a goal
ELLENSBURG —A second-half goal derailed Central Washington's hopes of earning a point in a 1-0 loss to Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.
CWU goalkeeper Liz Canton made nine saves and the Wildcats put six shots on goal against the Nighthawks, who beat Central 5-0 in Idaho earlier this season.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Northwest Nazarene, Ashley Parton (Kailyn LaBrosse), 63:00.
Saves: Alexis Montoya (NNU) 6; Liz Canton (CWU) 9.
-
WOMEN'S RUGBY
Wildcats stumble against BYU
PROVO, Utah — Central Washington couldn't hold a nine-point halftime lead and lost 20-17 to BYU on Saturday. The Cougars scored a penalty kick at the final whistle to break a tie after wing Sammy Stern scored to erase BYU's 17-12 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.