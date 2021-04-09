ELLENSBURG — Central Washington volleyball fans would have had plenty to celebrate if they'd been allowed into the first match at Nicholson Pavilion since November 2019.
The Wildcats closed held off Western Oregon's first set rally and then dominated the rest of the way to win 25-22, 25-14, 25-.12 A strong defense posted eight blocks and held the Wolves to a .056 hitting percentage.
Hannah Stires led CWU with 17 digs and Analia Vasquez's 10 kills spearheaded the Wildcats' attack. Central (1-2) will return to action Sunday with two matches against Alaska Anchorage.
CWU highlights: Sydney Remsberg 16 assists, 3 aces, 4 digs; Kennedy Kibby 8 assists, 4 digs; Analia Vasquez 10 kills; Alyssa Smith 5 kills; Hannah Stires 17 digs; Marianna Payne 5 kills.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats start hot to split with Humboldt State
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's offense exploded for nine runs in the first two innings before going mostly silent in a doubleheader split with Humboldt State Friday at Frederick Field.
Gracee Dwyer hit a three- run homer in the first and a two-run double in the second to lead the Wildcats (10-10) to a 9-1 win before they fell 13-3 in the second game. Sydney Brown doubled and scored a team-high three runs on the day while Samantha Stanfield picked up a win with a complete game for CWU.
Former Selah standout Maddy Zerr doubled and scored twice for Central, which will continue its five-game series against Humboldt State with two more games on Saturday.
Game 1
Humboldt State=100=00=—=1=4=1
Central Washington=630=0x=—=9=9=1
McAdams, Hand (2) and Harris. Stanfield and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Harlee Carpenter 1-3, 3b, run; Maddy Zerr 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Alyssa Benthagen 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Sydney Brown 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Gracee Dwyer 2-3, HR, 5 RBI.
Game 2
Humboldt State=203=71=—=3=14=3
Central Washington=010=20=—=3=6=2
Garcia and Starr. Strasser, Laver (4) and Seaton.
CWU highlights: Allie Thiesse 2-3; Myiah Seaton 1-1, 2 runs, sb; Sydney Brown 1-2, run, RBI.