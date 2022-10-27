ELLENSBURG — Central Washington continued its recent home dominance Thursday night at the CWU Student Recreation Center.
The Wildcats swept Simon Fraser 25-22, 25-11, 25-20 for their fourth straight home win, all without dropping a set. Kylie Thorne recorded a team-high 14 kills and middle blocker Emma Daoud-Hebert contributed 11 kills and six blocks.
Central is set to put its home winning streak to the test Saturday when No. 10 Western Washington visits Ellensburg. The Wildcats snapped a 10-match losing streak against their rivals with a 3-1 win at home a year ago.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 6 kills, 14 assists, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Sydney Remsberg 22 assists, 9 digs; Alyssa Smith 2 blocks, 2 digs; Hannah Stires 10 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 11 kills, 6 blocks; Marianna Payne 9 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Ashley Kaufman 5 kills, 10 digs, block.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Comeback downs CentralELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s second-half lead and postseason hopes disappeared in a 3-2 loss to Seattle Pacific on Senior Day at CWU Soccer Field.
Emily Darcy scored to give the Wildcats the lead twice and bring her season total to a team-high eight goals, including one 23 seconds into the second half. But Central couldn’t hold off the third-place Falcons in a match they it couldn’t afford to lose to stay in contention for the GNAC’s fourth and final tournament spot.
CWU (2-8-3 GNAC, 3-10-4 overall) will finish its season Saturday at last-place Montana State Billings.
First half: 1, CWU, Emily Darcy, 26:00; 2, SPU, Emmy Moore, 35:00.
Second half: 3, CWU, Darcy, 46:00; 4, SPU, Marissa Bankey (PK), 58:00; 5, SPU, Moira MacKay, 73:00.
Saves: Mercedes Cullen (SPU) 4; Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 7.
