MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Central Washington men's and women's teams both took third place at the GNAC outdoor track and field championships on Saturday.
Meagan Smallbeck won the women's hammer with a throw of 175 feet, 8 inches and Andrew Harris won the men's event with a throw of 194-1 with teammate Ethan Tonder finishing second. All three Wildcats met the provisional qualifying standards for the NCAA Division II national meet in Kingsville, Tex., at the end of May.
McCall DeChenne continued CWU's dominance in the 400-meter hurdles with a winning time of 1:01.95. Goldendale graduate Ellie Rising won the 800 by nearly five seconds with a time of 2:12.16 and took second in the 1,500 for Seattle Pacific.
---
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Yaks settle for draw with Treasure Valley
Yakima Valley tied Treasure Valley 1-1 for its third straight draw despite outshooting Treasure Valley 19-8 in NWAC East play on Saturday.
Gabrielle Nguyen scored for the Yaks (2-3-4), who will play their final road game of the season at Spokane on Wednesday.
First half: 1, Treasure Valley, Abby Smith, 34:00.
Second half: 2, Yakima Valley, Gabrielle Nguyen, 68:00.
Saves: Alayna Smith (TV) 4, Eliza Christensen (YV) 2.