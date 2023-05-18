Central Washington's E'lexis Hollis and Lauryn Chandler officially earned their spots at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships this week.
Hollis, a junior from Ellensburg, set a season-best in the 100-meter dash to take second place at last Saturday's GNAC championships, lowering her school record to 11.54. Chandler also ran a season-best of 13.90 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to win the GNAC title.
Both athletes competed for Central Washington at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, when Chandler finished 13th in the 60-meter hurdles prelims and Hollis placed 14th in the 60-meter dash prelims.
For the outdoor meet in Pueblo, Colo., Hollis will compete May 25 at 5:10 p.m. as the 19th qualifier in the 100-meter dash and Chandler will toe the line as the 20th qualifier in the 100-meter hurdles at 5:35 p.m. on May 26.
Hollis also picked up All-West Region honors on Wednesday, joining Branden Wise and Logan Martin from CWU's men's team. Wise recorded a season-best of 193-08 in the javelin and Martin posted a season-best of 179-03 in the hammer throw.
-
Adkisson out after 29 years
Central Washington announced cross country and track and field coach Kevin Adkisson will be let go at the end of the season, ending his 29-year tenure.
Adkisson's career highlights include GNAC indoor championships for the men in 2007 and the women in 2018, as well as men's outdoor conference titles in 2006 and 2007. His women's teams finished 16th at the Division II indoor national championships in 2009 and 20th in 2019, while the men peaked with 25th place at the 2005 outdoor meet and 29th at the 2018 indoor meet.
CWU women's cross country won its last GNAC title in 2004, four years after winning the conference and the West Regional championship before taking seventh at the national meet. The Wildcats women's team also took 10th at the national meet in 1999.
The Wildcats produced 71 combined All-Americans under Adkisson, who started his career as a graduate student and volunteer coach in the fall of 1991. Three years later he replaced longtime head coach Spike Arlt.
Athletic director Dennis Francois said a national search to find a replacement for Adkisson will begin immediately.
-
BASEBALL
Ohland earns regional honor
Central Washington catcher Austin Ohland earned an All-West Region honorable mention selection from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
The junior ranked third in the GNAC with eight home runs and hit .242 with 10 doubles and 34 RBI. Along with his duties as the Wildcats' primary catcher, the three-time first team All-GNAC selection also spent time at first base, posting a .984 fielding percentage and 22 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.