DULUTH, Minn. — Central Washington showed some resilience in another top 5 win and finished off a perfect trip to Minnesota Saturday afternoon.
A day after beating sweeping No. 7 Minnesota-Duluth on its home court, the No. 23 Wildcats returned to erase a two-set deficit and top No. 5 St. Cloud State 19-25, 11-25, 25-13 25-19, 16-14. Central fought off a match point in the final set before securing the win on three straight SCSU errors.
Ashley Kaufman contributed 11 kills and added 10 more in a 25-23, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of Michigan Tech to extend the Wildcats' winning streak to six a few hours later. Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya totaled 67 assists for the day, Hannah Stires posted a team-high 49 digs in the two matches.
Scottie Ellsworth set a career-high with 14 kills against SCSU for Central Washington, which improved to 6-2 and will open GNAC play at home against No. 22 Western Washington next Thursday.
CWU highlights — vs. SCSU: Emma Daoud-Hebert 10 kills, 4 blks; Ashley Kaufman 11 kills, 10 digs, 2 assts; Hannah Stires 26 digs; Kylie Thorne 7 kills, 13 digs, 2 assts; Morgan Halady 3 kills, 3 blks; Tia Andaya 37 assts, 2 kills, 2.5 blks, 5 digs; Scottie Ellsworth 14 kills, 1.5 blks, 5 digs. vs. MTU: Daoud-Hebert 9 kills, 3 blks, 2 digs; Kaufman 10 kills, 6 digs; Stires 23 digs; Halady 5 kills, 6.5 blks; Andaya 30 assts, 2 blks, 5 digs; Ellsworth 6 kills, 3.5 blks; Ellie Marble 5 kills, 8 digs.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Central earns first win
SAN FRANCISCO — Central Washington picked up its first win of the season over San Francisco State for the second straight year.
An early goal by Casey Park put the Wildcats in front and Paige Savage's late finish sealed their first nonconference road win since the 2021 season opener at The College of Idaho. Kassandra Jaggard made eight saves to preserve the shutout for Central.
The Wildcats (1-3) are set to wrap up their nonconference schedule Friday against Regis.
First half: 1, CWU, Paige Savage (Emily Darcy), 17:00.
Second half: 2, CWU, Paige Savage (Cassidie Andrews), 85:00.
Saves: Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 8; Cameryn Nunn (SFSU) 4.
YVC wins league opener
Yakima Valley dominated its first NWAC East match, beating Treasure Valley 4-0 at home Saturday afternoon.
Brynn Rees scored twice and added an assist before East Valley graduate Grace Russell added a late goal for the Yaks. They forced 15 saves from TVC compared to just two for YVC's Alexis Torres.
The Yaks (2-1) will travel to Spokane on Wednesday.
First half: 1, YVC, Brynn Rees (Jada Mendoza), 12:00. 2, YVC, Delaney Sullivan (Rees).
Second half: 3, YVC, Rees (Arlene Mendez), 59:00. 4, YVC, Grace Russell (Abril Rodriguez-Hernandez), 87:00.
Saves: Katie Kaba (TVC) 15; Alexis Torres (YVC) 2.
