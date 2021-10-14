ELLENSBURG — Central Washington snapped a two-match losing streak with a dominating 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 sweep of Western Oregon.
Marianna Payne recorded 10 kills while the GNAC’s leader in digs per set, Hannah Stires, added 16 more to her total. The Wildcats (4-3 GNAC, 8-5 overall) will host Saint Martin’s on Saturday.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 7 kills, 18 assists, 4 blocks, 9 digs; Sydney Remsberg 14 assists, 3 aces, 3 digs; Leanna Shymanski 8 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs; Hannah Stires 16 digs; Marianna Payne 10 kills, 4 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 8 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs.
--
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Central can't keep up with Seattle Pacific
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington couldn't carry over the momentum from last weekend's win in a 7-0 home loss to Seattle Pacific Thursday night.
The No. 8 Falcons scored five goals in the second half to extend their winning streak to four games. The Wildcats will look to bounce back Saturday at home against Northwest Nazarene.
First half: 1, Seattle Pacific, Chloe Gellhaus, 23:00; 2, Seattle Pacific, Lauren Forster (Sophia Chilczuk), 26:00.
Second half: 3, Seattle Pacific, Chilczuk (Claire Neder), 49:00; 4, Seattle Pacific, Neder (PK), 50:00; 5, Forster (AJ DePinto), 67:00; 6, DePinto, 69:00; 7, Jacqueline Blakeley, 71:00.
Saves: Kaitlynn Knocke (SPU) 0, Delaine Polly (SPU) 0; Liz Canton (CWU) 6, Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 2.
