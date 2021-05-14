ELLENSBURG — Austin Ohland's big day at the plate carried Central Washington to a sweep of Saint Martin's on the final day of the regular season.
The freshman catcher's walkoff single gave the Wildcats a 5-4 Game 1 win and he closed out the series by going 3-for-4 with three doubles and 4 RBI in an 11-5 win. Selah graduate Reid Rasmussen picked up his team-best fifth win of the season by pitching four innings without giving up an earned run.
Central will join Western Oregon and host Northwest Nazarene for a two-day GNAC tournament starting next Thursday.
Game 1
SMU=030=000=100=—=4=10=1
CWU=101=200=001=—=5=10=0
Alcos, Butler (5), Gunther (9) and Steward. Kearsey, Marstiller (5), Frey (8), Favor (9) and Engel.
CWU highlights: Zach Berryman 4-5, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 3-3; Adam Fahsel 1-2, 3b.
Game 2
SMU=001=010=3=—=5=8=3
CWU=015=401=0=—=11=12=1
Inouye, Ancheta (4), Driscoll (6), Gunther (6) and Steward. Rasmussen, Wingerson (5), Asinas (7) and Ohland.
CWU highlights: Michael Copeland 2-3, 2 runs, sb; Austin Ohland 3-4, 3 2b, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Tyler McClain 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Trevor Tripoli 2-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI.
---
TRACK
Maier, Avery win GNAC titles
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington University's Braydon Maier won his third pole vault title and flew to a career-best in the long jump and teammate Avery Fisk captured the discus on Friday at the GNAC Championships at Western Oregon.
Maier, a Selah graduate who won the conference decathlon title last week, scaled 15 feet, 6.25 inches to win the pole vault by six inches. He also spanned 22-10.75 for second place in the long jump and qualified for Saturday's 110-meter hurdles final.
Fisk scored 18 points for the Wildcats, winning the discus with a throw of 141-10 and taking second in the shot at 41-1.75.
---
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Yaks win fourth straight at Spokane
Yakima Valley extended its win streak to four games with an 86-82 win Friday night at Spokane.
No stats were available. The Yaks will travel to Columbia Basin Tuesday night.