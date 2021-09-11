ELLENSBURG — Central Washington closed out the CWU/SPU Invitational with a third straight sweep against Biola Saturday night.
After dispatching Hawaii Pacific and St. Cloud State, the Wildcats rolled past the Eagles 25-21, 25-22, 25-14. Freshman Marianna Payne led the team with 9 kills and former Ellensburg standout Tia Andaya turned in another solid all-around performance with eight kills, 17 assists and three digs.
Central will open GNAC play at Montana State Billings next Thursday.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 8 kills, 17 assists, 3 digs; Leanna Shymanski 7 kills, 2 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 16 assists, 4 digs; Laynie Erickson 10 digs; Ashley Kaufman 8 kills, 4 digs; Hannah Stires 25 digs; Marianna Payne 9 kills, 3 blocks.
---
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NWAC
WALLA WALLA 3, YAKIMA VALLEY 0: At Walla Walla, the Yaks (3-1) took their first loss and look to rebound on Wednesday hosting Spokane at 2 p.m.
First half: 1, WW, Emmy Williams, 3:36.
Second half: 2, WW, Williams, 55:50; 3, WW, Lindsey Beaman, 59:40.
Saves: Morgan Bayless (YV) 3, Josey Gunter (WW) 4.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CENTRAL WASHINGTON INVITATIONAL
At Apple Ridge Run
MEN — Team scores: Western Washington 29, College of Idaho 65, Northwest 82, Central Washington 94, Eastern Oregon 103, Green River 153. Winner: Logan Hunt (CI) 19:27 (6K). CWU highlights: 11, Ty Savely 20:19; 18, Rajesh Gill 20:33; 20, Shawn Clough 20:36.
WOMEN — Team scores: College of Idaho 29, Western Washington 51, Northwest 55, Central Washington 83, Eastern Oregon 124, Olympic 179. Winner: Kahea Figueira (CI) 15:33 (4K). CWU highlights: 10, Kay Lester 16:34; 13, Tailer Cochran 16:54; 15, Madison Child 16:57.
