ELLENSBURG — Harlee Carpenter stayed hot and Ashlee Laver threw her second straight one-hitter to lead Central Washington to a sweep of Montana State Billings.
A big offensive effort carried the Wildcats to a 12-7 win as Carpenter went 4 for 5 and she doubled and scored to support Laver in a 3-0 win to close out the day. Central (8-7) will play a four-game series at Cal Poly Humboldt, starting with a doubleheader set to begin at noon Friday.
Game 1: CWU 12, MSUB 7. Highlights: Harlee Carpenter 4-5, 2 runs, RBI, sb; Alyssa Benthagen 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jillian Hampson 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Hannah Hvitved 2-2, run, RBI; Allie Thiessen 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brooke Jordan 1-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI. Game 2: CWU 3, MSUB 0. Highlights: Carpenter 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Ashlee Laver 7 IP, 0 ER, H, 7 K, 2 BB.
-
BASEBALL
Yaks swept by Calgary
Yakima Valley couldn't quite complete a late rally needed to avoid a sweep against visiting Calgary Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks lost 4-1 before falling 13-12 in 10 innings, despite a four-run eighth inning to tie the game. YVC will return to action for a doubleheader at Centralia on Wednesday.
Game 1: Calgary 4, Yakima Valley 1. Highlights: Brennan Carbonell 2-4. Game 2: Calgary 13, Yakima Valley 12. Stats not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.