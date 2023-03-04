ELLENSBURG — Harlee Carpenter stayed hot and Ashlee Laver threw her second straight one-hitter to lead Central Washington to a sweep of Montana State Billings.

A big offensive effort carried the Wildcats to a 12-7 win as Carpenter went 4 for 5 and she doubled and scored to support Laver in a 3-0 win to close out the day. Central (8-7) will play a four-game series at Cal Poly Humboldt, starting with a doubleheader set to begin at noon Friday.

Game 1: CWU 12, MSUB 7. Highlights: Harlee Carpenter 4-5, 2 runs, RBI, sb; Alyssa Benthagen 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jillian Hampson 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Hannah Hvitved 2-2, run, RBI; Allie Thiessen 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brooke Jordan 1-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI. Game 2: CWU 3, MSUB 0. Highlights: Carpenter 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Ashlee Laver 7 IP, 0 ER, H, 7 K, 2 BB.

-

BASEBALL

Yaks swept by Calgary

Yakima Valley couldn't quite complete a late rally needed to avoid a sweep against visiting Calgary Saturday afternoon.

The Yaks lost 4-1 before falling 13-12 in 10 innings, despite a four-run eighth inning to tie the game. YVC will return to action for a doubleheader at Centralia on Wednesday.

Game 1: Calgary 4, Yakima Valley 1. Highlights: Brennan Carbonell 2-4. Game 2: Calgary 13, Yakima Valley 12. Stats not available.

Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com.

