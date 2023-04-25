BURNABY, B.C. — Central Washington's offense bounced back in a big way to earn a doubleheader split and a series win after a disappointing loss at Simon Fraser Tuesday afternoon.
Alyssa Benthagen homered, doubled and drove in four runs to help the Wildcats win 10-1 in five innings thanks to a nine-run third inning, highlighted by a Myiah Seaton grand slam. CWU lost Tuesday's opener 4-3 loss after Allie Thiessen and Taylor Kai both went 3-for-4 and scored a run apiece, only to see Simon Fraser take advantage of two errors with a Abby McGlynn's walk-off three-run home run.
Central (8-12 GNAC, 19-24 overall) also beat SFU 11-6 and 10-4 in a pair of eight-inning games Monday. Benthagen hit three homers in those two contests for the Wildcats, who will conclude their regular season with a pair of home doubleheaders against Saint Martin's next weekend, starting Saturday at 1 p.m.
CWU highlights — Monday Game 1: Harlee Carpenter 3-5, 3 runs, RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 3-5, HR, 4 RBI; Brooke Jordan 2-4, run, RBI. Monday Game 2: Allie Thiessen 2-5, 3b, 3 RBI; Myiah Seaton 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Benthagen 2-3, 2 HR; Sasha Mitchell 2-4, run, RBI; Karsyn Decker 2-2. Tuesday Game 1: Thiessen 3-4, 2b, run; Taylor Kai 3-4, run. Game 2: Thiessen 1-3, 2b, run; Seaton 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Benthagen 2-2, 2 runs, RBI, Mitchell 2-3, run; Kai 2-3, run.
-
YVC swept at CBC
PASCO — Yakima Valley couldn't keep up in two games at Columbia Basin, losing 12-6 and 10-2.
Alyssa Sosky doubled and Helina Hahn tripled while adding two runs each for the Yaks in Game 1, then Graci Brady no-hit YVC to complete the sweep in five innings. Yakima Valley (7-17, 11-21) will host last-place Big Bend for a doubleheader Friday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Alyssa Sosky 1-3, 2 runs; Helina Hahn 2-2, 3b, 2 runs.
-
BASEBALL
Central Washington baseball's Lauderdale named GNAC player of the week
The GNAC gave Sam Lauderdale its baseball player of the week award after his big weekend helped Central Washington sweep Northwest Nazarene.
Lauderdale recorded seven hits in 14 at-bats, scored twice and drove in four runs for the Wildcats. The junior outfielder's sixth home run of the season moved him into a tie for fourth in the conference and he also hit his first two triples of the season.
