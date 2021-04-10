ELLENSBURG — Central Washington totaled 20 runs and 23 hits in sweeping Humboldt State in GNAC softball action Saturday at Frederick Field.
The Wildcats won the opener 8-5 and and held off the Lumberjacks 12-10 in the second game.
CWU jumped on Humboldt State in both contests, building a 6-1 lead after three inning in the opener and an 8-3 edge in the second game.
Alycia Bannan was 5 for 6 with a triple and five RBI for the day to lead the Wildcats, who improved to 12-10.
The teams will play a single game Sunday at 9 a.m.
Game 1
Humboldt St.=010=030=1=—=5=10=3
CWU=222=020=X=—=8=11=0
McAdams, Hand (3) and Starr; Laver, Strasser (5) and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Harlee Carpenter 2-4, run; Theresa Moyle 2-3, RBI, run, SB; Alyssa Benthagen 1-3, RBI, run; Sydney Brown 1-3, 2 runs; Alycia Bannan 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Alee Cruz 1-2, 2 RBI, SB.
Game 2
Humboldt St.=031=210=3=—=10=12=1
CWU=531=003=x =—=12=12=4
Garcia, Hand (1), Escobar (1), Holt (2) and M. Harris; R. Harris, Stanfield (5), Strasser (7) and Seaton.
CWU highlights: Allie Thiesse 1-4, run, RBI; Moyle 1-2, 2 runs; Bannan 2-3, 3b, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Myiah Seaton 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Brown 2b, 2 RBI; Gracee Dwyer 3b, 2 RBI; Sasha Mitchell 2b, run.
---
YVC doubleheader canceled
Yakima Valley's doubleheader at Big Bend was canceled Saturday because of COVID-19 issues in the Big Bend program.
The Yaks are scheduled to return to action Thursday with a doubleheader against Wenatchee Valley at Dunbar.
---
BASEBALL
Weese pitches CWU to split
LACEY — Dylan Weese tossed a seven-inning complete game, striking out five and walking just two, to help Central Washington beat Saint Martin's 4-0 and salvage a split Saturday in GNAC baseball action.
The Saints won the opener 6-5 in 10 innings.
Mitch Lesmeister had two RBI singles in the second game to back Weese's gem.
The Wildcats (9-9) led 5-1 in the opener before the Saints scored three in the seventh and another run in the eighth to tie the score.
Saint Martin's won the game in the 10th when Cody Isa singled home Ryne Oshiro, who had doubled two batters earlier.
The two teams play another doubleheader today beginning at noon.
Game 1
CWU=200=012=000= 0=—=5=13=0
Saint Martin's=000=100=310=1=—=6=9=0
Larsen, Frey (8), Asinas (8), Marstiller (10) and Ohland; Butler, Anchets (6) and Dularte.
CWU highlights: Zach Berryman 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Justin Hampson 3b, RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 2-5; Austin Ohland 3-5, 2b, RBI; Adam Fahsel 2-5, 2b, RBI; Michael Peter 2b.
Game 2
Central Washington=001=020=1=—=4=8=2
Saint Martin's=000=000=0=—=0=4=1
Weese and Engel; Inouyem Gunther (6) and Dularte.
CWU highlights: Dylan Weese CG, 5 Ks, 2 BB; Lesmeister 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Tyler McClain 2b, RBI; Jake Engel 2b.
---
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CWU wins season debut
ELLENSBURG — Cle Elum graduate Grace Jackson scored the tying goal in the 70th minute and assistaed on Emily Darcy's game-winner in the second overtime as Central Washington opened its 2021 season with a 4-3 victory Saturday against Saint Martin's.
It was the first game for the Wildcats since November 2019.
CWU travels to Lacey to play the Saints on April 24.
First half: 1, CWU, Jayme Woodfill , 3:15; 2, SMU, Taylor Goodpaster, 5:45; 3, SMU, Kiersten Madsen (PK), 15:24; 4, CWU, Sydney Lowe, 18:31; 5, SMU, Lexi Caceres (Payton Aselton), 39:19.
Second half: 6, CWU, Grace Jackson, 69:43.
First overtime: None.
Second overtime: 7, Emily Darcy (Jackson), 101:48.
Saves: Ali Campigott (SMU) 7, Emily Thomson (CWU) 1, Megan Fox (CWU) 1.
---
YVC falls to CBC
Columbia Basin scored a pair of goals in the first half and beat Yakima Valley 2-0 on Saturday in NWAC East Region action.
It was the season debut for the Yaks, who visit Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
First half: 1, CBC. Bailey Whitney (Andrea Martell), 6:24; 2, CBC, Jaemyn Seller (Marae Romero), 34:25.
Second half: None.
Saves: Melissa Aris (CBC) 1, Sophie Pixton (YVC) 3.