TURLOCK, Calif. — Two dominant pitching performances carried Central Washington softball to a sweep on its first day at the Tournament of Champions in California.
Ashlee Laver threw a complete game shutout and Allie Thiessen's two-run double provided all the offense the Wildcats needed in a 2-1 win over Hawaii Pacific. Isabel Womack overcame some control issues to strike out three in a complete game of her own, as Thiessen and Harlee Carpenter both hit triples in a 4-1 win over Hawaii Hilo.
Central improved to 15-14 and will play two more games at the tournament Saturday vs. Academy of Art at 11:30 a.m. and vs. San Francisco State at 7 p.m.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Ashlee Laver 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, K, 2 BB; Allie Thiessen 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Sasha Mitchell 1-2, 2b. Game 2: Isabel Womack 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 7 BB, 6 K; Laney Kaysner 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Harlee Carpenter 1-4, 3b, RBI; Thiessen 1-2, RBI.
BASEBALL
Central baseball holds off Billings for sweep
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's bullpen held off Montana State Billings' rallies to pull off a doubleheader sweep of the Yellowjackets Friday afternoon.
Austin Ohland hit a three-run home run that proved to be the difference in a 9-7 win and his two-run double put the Wildcats ahead for good in a 4-3 victory to close out the first day of a four-game series. Trenton Love went 3-for-4 to start the day and Kevin Varner Jr. also contributed two singles and two runs.
Central (5-8 GNAC, 9-20 overall) will close out the series with another doubleheader Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Kevin Varner Jr. 2-4, 2 runs; Austin Ohland 2-5, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Trenton Love 3-4, 2 RBI; Sam Lauderdale 1-2, 2b. Game 2: Austin Ohland 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
FOOTBALL
Wildcats name defensive coordinator
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington coach Chris Fisk promoted defensive line coach Grant Torgerson to defensive coordinator, the university announced in a release Friday afternoon.
Torgerson started for four years as a long snapper at Southern Oregon and spent two more years there as an assistant coach before becoming a graduate assistant coach for the defensive line on Ian Shoemaker's CWU staff in 2018. He worked his way up to defensive line coach under Fisk, the former Wildcat offensive coordinator who took over when Shoemaker left for Eastern Washington in 2019.
The 2021 GNAC defensive lineman of the year, Zach Stecklein, first-team All-Lone Star Conference defensive tackle Christian Penny and others thrived under Torgerson as the Wildcats totaled 78 sacks and forced 46 fumbles over the last three seasons. He also served as the team's pro football liaison.
Torgerson replaces Nate Johnson, who recently took a job as the safeties coach at FBS program Louisiana Tech.
Annual kids camp set for April 29
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington football team announced plans to host its annual camp for kids in first through fifth grade on Saturday, April 29.
Registration's set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Tomlinson Stadium — sign up at the Wade Gate — and the camp begins at 10 a.m. It runs until the Wildcats' football practice starts at 1 p.m. with a lunch break at 11 a.m.
The only cost is a donation to the FISH Food Bank, which supports area programs such as Meals on Wheels, Mobile Pantry, summer nutrition for school children and meal programs for seniors and others at downtown Ellensburg's Open Table Facility. Participants need to bring shorts, a t-shirt and cleats or shoes, plus warm clothes in case of cold weather.
