ELLENSBURG — Central Washington broke out of its goalscoring clump in a big way to earn a 3-3 draw against Simon Fraser Saturday afternoon.
Jordan Bartlow snapped a scoreless streak of more than 470 minutes with an 11th minute equalizer off of an assist from Paige Savage. Central went on to take the lead twice thanks to goals by Cassidie Andrews and East Valley graduate Kayla Gout.
The Wildcats made the most of their six shots on goal and benefited from eight saves by goalkeeper Kassandra Jaggard. They’ll start a stretch of four straight road matches Thursday at Western Oregon.
First half: 1, SFU, Zaurrini (Jazz Dev), 9:00; 2, CWU, Jordan Bartlow (Paige Savage), 12:00; 3, CWU, Cassidie Andrews (Lily Newberry), 26:00.
Second half: 4, SFU, Kiara Buono (Kaylese Callender), 59:00; 5, CWU, Kayla Gout (Emily Darcy), 67:00. Callender 70:00.
Saves: Nicole Anderson (SFU) 3, Sarah Loewen (SFU) 0; Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 8.
VOLLEYBALL
Central falls in five: At Ellensburg, Central Washington’s looked nearly unbeatable at home in recent years, winning more than 80 percent of its matches over the last four full seasons, excluding the short 2021 spring season.
That dominance hit a speed bump Saturday night at the CWU Rec Center, where the Wildcats are playing while they wait for the end of renovations at Nicholson Pavilion. Central lost an 8-5 lead in the fifth set and fell to Seattle Pacific 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11 despite team-highs of 15 kills and 24 assists by Ellensburg’s Tia Andaya, plus 14 kills by Ashley Kaufman.
Central (3-2 GNAC, 8-5 overall) will try to turn the tables on Thursday when it travels to face No. 10 Western Washington, which owns a 27-match home winning streak.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 15 kills, 24 assists, 6 digs; Sydney Remsberg 19 assists, 3 digs; Abby Snethen 6 kills, 6 blocks; Alyssa Smith 3 kills, 5 blocks; Hannah Stires 5 assists, 14 digs; Shaunessy Fisk 18 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 7 kills 11 blocks; Marianna Payne 6 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Ashley Kaufman 14 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs.
